Pope Francis Meets with Opus Dei Prelate Monsignor Fernando Ocáriz

Opus Dei reported that ‘the prelate informed the Pope about the work being carried out with the Dicastery for the Clergy for the adaptation of the statutes’ and briefed him on preparations for the centennial of Opus Dei in 2028.

The press office of the Holy See reported that Pope Francis received on Monday the “moderator general” of Opus Dei, Monsignor Fernando de Ocáriz, accompanied by Monsignor Mariano Fazio, auxiliary vicar of the prelature.

The name “moderator general” has been used since the last motu proprio of Pope Francis regarding Opus Dei and is used interchangeably with the traditional name of prelate, as explained to ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, by Clara Fontan of the communications office of Opus Dei in Rome.

The prelature reported on its website that “during the audience, the prelate informed the Pope about the work being carried out with the Dicastery for the Clergy for the adaptation of the statutes, underlining the family atmosphere and open dialogue with which these tasks are being carried out. The Pope encouraged them to continue working with this attitude of dialogue and cooperation.”

The prelature said that Ocáriz also explained to Pope Francis “some aspects of the preparation for the centennial of Opus Dei” to be celebrated in 2028. In particular, he referred to the “regional assemblies” taking place throughout this year with the participation of “all the members of Opus Dei together with many friends and cooperators.”

Ocáriz also conveyed to Pope Francis details about the trip he will soon make to South America.

“The Pope encouraged him to be very close to the people, especially in countries where there is more suffering, or where the work of evangelization is more difficult,” and recalled the self-sacrificing work being done by various members of Opus Dei in those countries, the prelature indicated.

“The audience, which lasted about half an hour, took place in an atmosphere of warmth and affection on the part of the Holy Father, who gave the prelate and the auxiliary vicar his affectionate blessing,” the prelature concluded.





This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.