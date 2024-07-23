10 Things to Know About the 2024 International Eucharistic Congress in Quito, Ecuador

The theme of the 2024 international congress is ‘Fraternity to Heal the World.’

With a little less than two months before the start of the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress in Quito, Ecuador, the following are key facts to know if you want to participate in the event dedicated to making Jesus known, loved, and better served in his Eucharistic mystery.

Eucharistic congresses, the official website explains, “are an expression of a particular veneration and love of the universal Church for the Eucharistic mystery, source of fraternity and peace.” The theme of the 2024 international congress is “Fraternity to Heal the World.”

1. This congress is a special commemoration.

In commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the consecration of Ecuador to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which took place on March 25, 1874, the Archdiocese of Quito was selected to host this year’s International Eucharistic Congress.

2. Quito was the site of the first national Eucharistic congress in the world.

Quito is not a new site for Eucharistic congresses. The city hosted the first National Eucharistic Congress in 1886, a milestone in the Eucharistic history of the country and the world.

3. The congress will take place in September.

The International Eucharistic Congress will take place Sept. 8–15. During this week, Quito will be transformed into a center of celebration and devotion, welcoming thousands of visitors from all over the world.

4. The event will be held at the Quito Metropolitan Convention Center.

The event will be held at the Quito Metropolitan Convention Center, a modern complex designed to host a wide range of events and conferences. With its versatile infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, the center will provide spacious and functional areas for all congress activities. It is located on Avenida Río Amazonas on the capital’s north side.

Quito was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1978 and is an important tourist destination in the region.

5. It will cover five topics.

According to the program for the congress, there will be five topics that will be developed in depth each day of the event: “Wounded World,” “Brotherhood Redeemed in Christ,” “Eucharist and Transfiguration of the World,” “For a Synodal Church,” and “Eucharist: Psalm of Brotherhood.”

6. There will be conferences and personal testimonies.

In addition to the liturgical ceremonies, such as the opening Mass in which 2,500 children will make their first Communion, the congress will include conferences and personal testimonies that will explore different aspects of the Eucharistic mystery and its impact on Christian life.

Participants will be able to hear prominent speakers such as filmmaker Juan Manuel Cotelo; the archbishop of Bogotá, Colombia, Cardinal Luis José Rueda Aparicio; the bishop of Crookston, Minnesota, Andrew Cozzens, who spearheaded the recent National Eucharistic Revival in the U.S.; the bishop of Orihuela-Alicante, Spain, José Ignacio Munilla; and the archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti.

The speakers will address topics such as the healing of the wounded world, consecrated life, Eucharistic renewal, and fraternity. In addition, there will be personal testimonies that will illustrate the transformative power of the Eucharist. The event will also include a procession and Eucharistic celebrations in emblematic places, concluding with a closing Eucharist in Bicentennial Park.

7. There will be delegations from more than 40 countries.

Attending the congress will be delegations from Austria, Germany, Algeria, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Republic of Congo, Slovakia, Ecuador, Spain, United States, Equatorial Guinea, Honduras, Italy, Indonesia, Lesotho, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama, Portugal, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Rwanda, Venezuela, Taiwan, Japan, Dominican Republic, Kenya, Hungary, Romania, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Namibia, Latvia, Switzerland, Uganda, Togo, Poland, New Zealand, Slovenia and Chile.

8. There is an official prayer of the congress.

“Lord Jesus Christ, living bread come down from heaven: Look upon the people of your heart who praise, worship, and bless you today. As you gather us around your table to feed us with your body, help us to overcome all division, hatred, and selfishness, unite as true brothers and sisters, children of the Heavenly Father. Send us your Spirit of love, so that walking in the ways of fraternity — peace, dialogue, and forgiveness — we may work together to heal the wounds of the world. Amen.”

9. There will be a theological symposium.

A theological symposium will precede the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress and is an opportunity to reflect on the relationship that exists between the Eucharist and fraternity in the context of a wounded world.

It is directed toward theologians and academics specializing in sacramental theology and pastoral theology, formators in seminaries or houses of formation, and also at people interested in the study of the Eucharist and the relationship between the Christian faith and social reality.

10. Registration is open.

To participate in the Quito 2024 International Eucharistic Congress you can fill out this form.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.