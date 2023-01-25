Church in Bolivia Denounces ‘Perverted Curriculum’ With Gender Ideology for Children

Several days ago, the Bolivian Bishops’ Conference urged citizens to not be mere observers in this process that profoundly affects families and society.

Father Pedro Flores, delegate of the Educational Community of the Local Church of the vicariate of Beni in Bolivia, criticized the “perverted curriculum” on comprehensive sexual education presented by the Ministry of Education.

In a Jan. 20 press conference, Father Flores pointed out that the content, which will be taught in schools beginning in the Initial Level (0-6 years old), “is a perverted curriculum, which will pervert the minds of children.”

“Under the umbrella of what sex education is, they want to present gender ideology and show, as if there were a third way, the identity of the human person,” Father Flores criticized.

The priest called on the entire population to express itself in the face of “such a perverse action as this.”

The president of the Association of Parents of La Salle School, Jeannine Vaca Cuellar, announced a mobilization to stop this interference in the education of their children.

“We cannot allow the Ministry of Education to come and tell us how we’re going to educate our children,” she said.

Several days ago, the Bolivian Bishops’ Conference urged citizens to not be mere observers in this process that profoundly affects families and society.

The conference also asked the Ministry of Education to review and take into account the demands that teachers and parents have already made. The bishops called on parents to have a “critical sense” based on principles and values, not on “ideological impositions.”

The new curriculum was announced in December by the Ministry of Education. On Jan. 3, Ministerial Resolution 001/2023 was issued, a pedagogical document that regulates Educational and School Management for the year 2023.

The resolution will go into effect Feb. 1 with the start of classes in Bolivia.

Registration for the 2023 school year in Bolivia began Jan. 16. The new curriculum includes instruction on chess, origami, and sexuality for the different levels of education.