Christians Join Supporters of Israel at Rally on National Mall on Oct. 7

Hundreds gathered at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in support of Israel and in remembrance of the victims and hostages on the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel.

The event, “Remembering October 7th,” was sponsored by the Philos Project, a Christian nonprofit organization that advocates for pluralism and Israel’s peaceful existence in the Middle East, and included remarks from speakers across various faith backgrounds.

Heritage Foundation president and devout Catholic Kevin Roberts addressed Christians and fellow Catholics in particular during his remarks, calling on them to “stand up and be vocal and courageous” against antisemitism.

“As a serious Roman Catholic, I can tell you that in our institutions, we’ve not been vocal enough about this,” Roberts said, appealing to fellow Christians in an impassioned speech for the Oct. 7 memorial event sponsored by the Philos Project in remembrance of Israeli victims and hostages.

Referencing Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered at the Washington Monument in 1963, Roberts told those gathered at the event: “We know that speech to be about bringing an end to segregation in this country. But I would argue in 2024 that also includes once and for all ending in this country and around the world the scourge of antisemitism.”

In an interview with CNA at the event, Roberts stressed that antisemitism “never ends with the Jews.” Even if that were the case, the public policy leader told CNA, Christians would still be called to stand in solidarity with them.

However, he continued, “next on the list will be those of us who are faithful Catholics.”

“It is really important for people of all faiths ... to express their solidarity not just with Israel and all people of Jewish faith around the world,” he told CNA, “but for all Americans and free people to say this hatred and this violence has to come to an end.”

On Oct. 7, Hamas militants killed over 1,400 Israelis, took 250 hostages — of which only 101 are still alive — and committed acts of sexual violence against Israeli women, according to reports. Israel has since faced international criticism due to the rising number of civilian casualties in Gaza, currently estimated to be nearly 42,000 by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, since launching its counteroffensive.

Following news of the escalation between Israel and Iran’s proxies in Lebanon last week, as CNA reported, Pope Francis called on Christians all over the world to observe a “day of prayer and fasting” on Oct. 7.

Addressing how Christians ought to approach the conflict, Roberts told CNA that they must remember, “first and foremost, that all life is precious.” Drawing on Catholic teaching on just war theory, Roberts told CNA he believed the Israeli response to be “very careful” and “very proportionate. Lastly, Roberts emphasized that for peace to exist, Hamas must “cease to exist.”

“We have to understand as Americans and Roman Catholics living in the United States that all of these assaults on Israel are assaults on Western civilization, [that] they are assaults on our faith,” he stated, adding: “We, first and foremost, have to have the courage to stand up and say, ‘We have to bring this to an end.’”

On a practical level, Roberts explained to CNA that for American policymakers on both sides of the aisle to help facilitate the end of the war, it is “vital” to end funding mechanisms for Hamas and Hezbollah at home and abroad. Roberts drew on this point during his speech as well, telling the crowd they should be asking policymakers and all of those running for office in November where they stand regarding Israel. “Otherwise,” he said, “we’re not going to end antisemitism.”

In his interview with CNA, Roberts expanded on this point further with respect to his own Catholic beliefs, saying that to him, “the contrast between the two sides couldn’t be clearer.”

“I see this as a Roman Catholic guy,” he said. “There’s one side broadly defined as the conservative movement that understands that this cause isn’t just about the state of Israel. It isn’t even just about people of Jewish faith, although both of those are certainly worthy of being in solidarity with. This is about freedom, and it’s about Western civilization, about all of our faith.”

“The other side, the radical left on its best day, speaks out of both sides of its mouth, but is really beholden to the funding interests of Hamas and Hezbollah,” he added. “Hopefully, what people see is the contrast that exists, and they vote their conscience.”

Ohio senator and vice presidential hopeful JD Vance also made an appearance at the event.

“I know that in this crowd, some of us are Christians, some of us are Jews, and some of us are people even of no faith,” he told the crowd. “But we are united in the basic commonsense principle that we want the good guys to win and we want the bad guys to lose.”

“What happened on October the 7th was disgraceful, and we have to make sure it never happens again,” Vance added.