Catholic Pro-Life Activist Assaulted in New York City During Video Interview

Footage shared by Live Action President Lila Rose shows Savannah Craven Antao, whose faith has always informed her pro-life beliefs, being struck in the face by the assailant.

A Catholic pro-life activist was assaulted in New York City on Thursday while conducting a video interview with a pro-abortion advocate.

Savannah Craven Antao was taking part in an interview with a “pro-abortion individual” who “became enraged” during the discussion and punched her in the face, according to a press release from the pro-life group Live Action.

Antao was working as a “Live Action activist” when the assault occurred, according to the group. Footage shared by Live Action President Lila Rose showed Antao being struck in the face by the assailant.

VIDEO OF THE ASSAULT OF PRO LIFE JOURNALIST BY PRO-ABORTION ADVOCATE IN NEW YORK



Savannah Craven was working with Live Action conducting man on the street interviews, asking “Do you know what Planned Parenthood does?” when she was attacked



She is at hospital now pic.twitter.com/oTOKATXsjp — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 4, 2025





An image shared by Rose further showed Antao with blood streaming down her face after the assault.

BREAKING: Savannah Craven, a pro-life advocate working with Live Action, was just assaulted by a pro-abortion supporter in NYC while interviewing passerbys, asking them “Do you know what Planned Parenthood does?”



An abortion supporter began talking with Savannah but became… pic.twitter.com/LbKQc1Bl1g — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 3, 2025





In a post on X on Thursday night, Antao said she was recovering in the hospital after getting stitches.

In the hospital recovering. I had to get stitches. Thank you all for your support. If you feel called to support me and my work, please consider donating to my patreon to help me keep exposing these violent, radical leftists! https://t.co/8MrztRZlTs — ✨🌸Savannah🌸✨ (@SavannahCraven5) April 4, 2025





Antao told CNA in a Friday morning interview that she has worked for years as a pro-life advocate.

“I regularly do street interviews for my YouTube channel and various other organizations,” she said. “This isn’t something I’m not used to doing. It was just like any other day.”

The woman who assaulted her was “very passionate” about her pro-abortion stance, Antao said.

“She knew about Planned Parenthood. She totally agreed with me that abortion kills a baby. She knew how the procedure worked,” she said.

Antao said at one point the woman suggested children in foster care could be killed. When Antao brought up that claim again, she said, the woman assaulted her.

“I had absolutely no time to see that it was coming,” she said.

Antao’s husband, Henry, shielded her from further attacks from the woman, after which the assailant walked away. The couple called the police, but the woman could not be located. Antao was subsequently taken to the hospital and required two stitches. She said she is raising money for a security fund via her YouTube channel.

The activist said on Friday that she was unaware if her assailant had been arrested yet. She expressed sympathy, however, for her attacker.

“I know that that woman was hurting inside, and that’s why I still want to pray for her, and that she finds peace with herself,” she said.

Rose on Thursday said Live Action was “deeply grateful” for Antao’s work.

“Her bravery in the face of violence is heroic. We are grateful she is safe and receiving support,” Rose said.

“No one should ever face physical assault for expressing their views in public,” she added.

Antao, meanwhile, told CNA that her Catholic faith has always informed her pro-life beliefs, though she said the huge numbers of Black and brown babies aborted in New York City motivated her to become even more involved in activism.

Asked if the assault would cause her to scale back her pro-life efforts, Antao responded: “Absolutely not.”