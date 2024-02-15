Catholic Mother of 2 Killed in Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

A total of 23 people were taken to the hospital, officials said. Several of the injured victims were children.

Following a shooting in downtown Kansas City yesterday afternoon during a packed Super Bowl victory rally, nearly two dozen people were injured and one person, so far, is confirmed dead.

The lone fatality so far, according to local news reports, was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio DJ and a parishioner at Sacred Heart-Guadalupe Parish in Kansas City.

Police in a news conference Thursday said initial investigations pointed to a dispute between people that ended in gunfire, with no apparent links to terrorism. They identified the single deceased victim as “Elizabeth Galvan,” 43.

Lopez-Galvan’s employer, KKFI 90.1 FM, had the day before announced her death in a Facebook post. The victim hosted a music program on the station called “Taste of Tejano.”

“Our hearts and prayers are with her family … This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” the radio station said.

The shooting took place at the parade’s end near Union Station. A total of 23 people were taken to the hospital, officials said. Several of the injured victims were children.

According to the Kansas City Star, Lopez-Galvan had two children and other members of her family who were with her at the parade may have been injured. Her son, Marc, was struck in the leg by a bullet but has been released from the hospital.

Reports noted that Father Luis Suárez, parochial administrator of Sacred Heart-Guadalupe Parish, encouraged the community to unite in prayer for Lopez-Galvan and her family amid the tragedy in his homily at the Ash Wednesday evening Mass.

Reached by CNA, Father Suarez declined to comment further, saying Lopez-Galvan’s family has requested he not make any statements until they have had a chance to put together a press release.

“It has been a big tragedy and loss for our community … a moment of tears and sorrow. May the Lord comfort those who are affected by this situation,” the priest said.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City in Kansas, which encompasses the suburb where Lopez-Galvan lived, said in a statement to CNA that his “prayers and deepest condolences go out to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan.”

“We are surrounding her family with our love and support. She was a beloved member of our faith community,” the archbishop continued.

“Our prayers and deepest sympathies are with her family during this sorrowful time. We take comfort in knowing that the resurrection of Our Lord is our consolation and are grateful for his promise of eternal life. We pray for the repose of her soul and healing, peace, and strength for her loved ones and our community.”