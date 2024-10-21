Catholic Leader Promotes Interfaith Unity Through Charity Work in Yemen

A bishop in Yemen, along with two groups of sisters from St. Teresa of Calcutta’s Missionaries of Charity, are working to build interfaith connections through charitable service.

Bishop Paolo Martinelli, who serves as the apostolic vicar for Southern Arabia, emphasized the special importance of interfaith dialogue in Yemen.

Speaking to ACI Mena, CNA’s Arabic-language news partner, about his office’s work on interfaith and ecumenical dialogue, Martinelli discussed his jurisdiction, which covers the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Yemen. He explained that religious workers in Yemen help anyone in need, regardless of their faith. He shared that these dedicated individuals demonstrate how love can open hearts and bring different religions together.

Bishop Martinelli described Yemeni people as kind and reserved. He said he believes his office will help support religious freedom for all faiths there. He pointed out that after 10 years of civil war, the Christian population has dropped significantly — from thousands to just a few hundred Catholics.

Creating an Office for Dialogue

Bishop Martinelli explained that the “dialogue office” is now based at the apostolic vicariate headquarters in Abu Dhabi. After arriving in the United Arab Emirates in 2022, he met with priests and community members and proposed creating an office for interfaith and ecumenical dialogue. He made this decision because the Emirates has long supported conversations between different cultures and religions, and his predecessor had worked hard on this effort.

Bishop Martinelli said he sees Pope Francis’ teachings and actions on interfaith dialogue as deeply spiritual. He drew parallels between the pope’s landmark 2019 trip to the Emirates — where he signed the “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together” document with Grand Imam Ahmad Al-Tayyeb — and St. Francis of Assisi’s meeting with the Sultan in 1219. He believes this document marks an important new phase in interfaith dialogue. Bishop Martinelli also noted that the office’s work follows the teachings of the Second Vatican Council.

The Future Mission

Bishop Martinelli wants to help Christian communities better understand why dialogue matters. He stressed that these efforts aren’t just for scholars but for all believers, especially since people in his jurisdiction live alongside Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and others. The office plans to improve Christian education in parishes, particularly for Sunday school teachers, so they can teach future generations that interfaith dialogue is part of their faith.

Looking outward, Bishop Martinelli aims to expand the office’s connections with other religious groups and individuals who can help build meaningful dialogue with different faiths.