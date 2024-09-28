Catholic Charities Helps as Southeastern States Reel From Hurricane Helene and Its Aftermath

The storm, which brought catastrophic flooding and damaging winds inland to Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas, has killed more than 50 people.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s sparsely populated Big Bend region on Thursday night as a Category 4, bringing 9-foot storm surge to some areas, knocking out power for millions, and killing more than 50 people.

Weakening into a tropical storm over land, Helene brought catastrophic flooding and damaging winds inland to Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas.

Western North Carolina was particulary hard hit.

“We pray for everyone who has been affected, especially for those who have been injured or lost loved ones, and for the communities in western North Carolina that are seeing total devastation,” said Msgr. Patrick Winslow, vicar general and chancellor of the Diocese of Charlotte, according to the Catholic News Herald. “We are also taking stock of how we can help our local communities.” The diocesan paper also reported: “Bishop Michael Martin on Friday lifted the Sunday Mass obligation in places impacted by the storm, but some churches including Immaculate Conception plan Sunday services as usual – even without power.”

Neighboring Diocese of Raleigh is pointing to the efforts of the national Catholic Charities as the local state agencies mobilize:

Hurricane Helene had a devastating impact on our neighbors here in the Southeast. Our fellow network agencies are mobilizing to assist. Consider giving to @CCharitiesUSA to help those who are suffering. https://t.co/PyAeCFxWFf



100% of gifts will go to support recovery efforts — Catholic Charities (@CathCharDoR) September 28, 2024

Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), a national organization that assists with coordination and funding for local Catholic Charities agencies in disaster-hit areas, announced a donation campaign that will provide 100% of all funds raised to local Catholic Charities agencies to use for Helene relief efforts. Gifts can also be made by texting “Hurricane” to 20406.

The Catholic Charities network responds to roughly 60 disasters each year, including hurricanes, tornadoes, fires and floods, CCUSA said.

“Hurricane Helene is one of the most dangerous storms to hit the United States in years, and we won’t know the full extent of the damage for some time,” CCUSA President and CEO Kerry Alys Robinson said in a press release.

“As always, the staff and volunteers of Catholic Charities agencies are springing into action to bring comfort and hope to their neighbors in need. Please join us in providing critical support to the immediate and long-term relief efforts.”

Bearing the brunt of the storm in Florida were counties within the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, which posted on its website that the storm most directly impacted Catholic parishes in Taylor, Jefferson, Madison, Wakulla and Franklin counties. The diocese asked people of goodwill to consider making a donation to assist in the parishes’ repairs.

In addition, the diocese said Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida is accepting donations to help with relief efforts in the panhandle region.

“We first pray for the individuals who have lost their lives in this storm and for those mourning their loss. Eternal rest grant unto them O, Lord and let perpetual light shine upon their faces,” the diocese said.

The Diocese of St. Petersburg, which includes the gulf-side cities of Tampa and Clearwater, said the dioceses’ offices and all Catholic schools would be closed. Diocesan employees were working remotely to conduct damage assessments and maintain diocesan operations, it said.

“Catholic priests and lay ministers throughout the diocese are reaching out to assist and respond to those suffering from the devastation from Hurricane Helene. If you would like to help your neighbors on the Gulf Coast who have found themselves in desperate need due to unforeseen and often tragic circumstances, the Diocese of St. Petersburg has a Disaster Relief Fund and invites you to make a gift to assist those in need,” the diocese said.

The diocese also shared a prayer for protection from storms and Bishop Gregory Parkes encouraged all people to “keep each other in prayer.”

The Diocese of Orlando in central Florida similarly closed its Catholic schools. The local Catholic Charities’ main campus was prepared with emergency meal kits, tarps and water for emergency response after the storm. More information, including how to donate, was posted on the diocesan website.

The Archdiocese of Miami — further southeast of the hurricane’s landfall than other dioceses — also announced a relief fund, noting that 100% of all funds received will be directed to providing humanitarian relief and assistance to those affected by the hurricane.

This is a developing story; Register staff added to this report.