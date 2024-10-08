‘I Have 5 Acres’: Hurricane Hero Offers to Host Florida Evacuees on His Property
Modern Good Samaritans are hard at work on the internet superhighway as families flee ahead of Hurricane Milton.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated with comments from 'hurricane hero' Daniel Beasley himself.
In the wake of the destruction left by Hurricane Helene and with another impending storm set to hit much of the same area tomorrow night, thousands are fleeing the west coast of Florida as danger and destruction appears imminent. One Floridian mayor even warned, “Evacuate or you will die.”
As all eyes are watching Hurricane Milton’s path along the coast, the internet is aflutter with stories of hope and survival — and so many men and women who are offering help to those most in need.
A viral post on social media by Daniel Beasley of Forsyth, Georgia, reads as follows:
Beasley is offering his five acres to those in need, even offering room for animals, recreational vehicles and pets large and small. He also mentioned that he is making BBQ in anticipation of the expected company.
And he offered a very crucial point moments after his first post:
“All free too. I think I forgot to write that part.”
The post has now been viewed more than 7 million times, with nearly 6,000 comments and 41,000 reshares.
And this isn’t just a heartwarming message to soothe the hearts of anxious minds. He is literally offering his property to those in need, telling anyone who is fleeing Florida in anticipation of the storm to direct message him on the social-media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
And, most importantly, he is reminding people: “God loves you.”
Speaking to the Register, Beasley said, "I am continuing to work full time and I am handling a high volume of calls." He has had no visitors arrive thus far and he is also sharing another resource available to evacuees.
"Atlanta Motor Speedway is less than 45 minutes from my house and has many more resources. But I encourage everyone to come by and stay if they want, especially those who have animals that need a fenced-in area."
This Good Samaritan is inspiring so many others to offer what they have in the wake of this potential Category 5 storm.
One person is offering 10 acres in Twiggs County, Georgia, for a “few RVs.”
Another person is offering her acreage in Tennessee:
Mr. Beasley has been thanked profusely by thousands who have read his post, commenting on how amazing he is. And it is indeed truly amazing to witness so many coming out to help those they don’t even know. A vibrant community is at work within our land; and despite government hang-ups or bureaucracy, the caring hearts of generous people are reviving the American spirit in the wake of these disasters, past and impending.
And as Beasley points out, he only has two aims in mind: to help others and, as he so succinctly said: “I’m just trying to get into heaven with my wife!”
Prayers for modern-day heroes like Daniel Beasley and all of those helping in these hours of need — and special prayers for all in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and the path of Hurricane Milton!
- Keywords:
- hurricane
- good samaritan