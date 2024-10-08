‘I Have 5 Acres’: Hurricane Hero Offers to Host Florida Evacuees on His Property

Modern Good Samaritans are hard at work on the internet superhighway as families flee ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with comments from 'hurricane hero' Daniel Beasley himself.





In the wake of the destruction left by Hurricane Helene and with another impending storm set to hit much of the same area tomorrow night, thousands are fleeing the west coast of Florida as danger and destruction appears imminent. One Floridian mayor even warned, “Evacuate or you will die.”

As all eyes are watching Hurricane Milton’s path along the coast, the internet is aflutter with stories of hope and survival — and so many men and women who are offering help to those most in need.

A viral post on social media by Daniel Beasley of Forsyth, Georgia, reads as follows:

FLORIDA EVACUEES 🚨

If you are headed North to escape the Cat 5 coming in and need a safe place to be, I have 5 acres available just off I-75N where we have WiFi, a generator, Laundry, parking , RV space some electrical and water hook-ups. Pets and large animals welcome. We can… — Daniel Beasley (@DowntownDGB) October 7, 2024

Beasley is offering his five acres to those in need, even offering room for animals, recreational vehicles and pets large and small. He also mentioned that he is making BBQ in anticipation of the expected company.

And he offered a very crucial point moments after his first post:

“All free too. I think I forgot to write that part.”

The post has now been viewed more than 7 million times, with nearly 6,000 comments and 41,000 reshares.

And this isn’t just a heartwarming message to soothe the hearts of anxious minds. He is literally offering his property to those in need, telling anyone who is fleeing Florida in anticipation of the storm to direct message him on the social-media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

And, most importantly, he is reminding people: “God loves you.”

I have to work today , but I will take off as soon as anyone shows up. Drive ON the grass and find a shaded spot ! DM me if this is your destination and we will figure it all out on the fly! God Bless be safe, show patience in all this traffic and know God loves you 🙏🏻🇺🇸 — Daniel Beasley (@DowntownDGB) October 8, 2024

Speaking to the Register, Beasley said, "I am continuing to work full time and I am handling a high volume of calls." He has had no visitors arrive thus far and he is also sharing another resource available to evacuees.

"Atlanta Motor Speedway is less than 45 minutes from my house and has many more resources. But I encourage everyone to come by and stay if they want, especially those who have animals that need a fenced-in area."

This Good Samaritan is inspiring so many others to offer what they have in the wake of this potential Category 5 storm.

I’m in Twiggs County Ga, only 10 acres but I can handle a few RVs too. Dm me too — protector (@uniqueuseri) October 7, 2024

One person is offering 10 acres in Twiggs County, Georgia, for a “few RVs.”

Another person is offering her acreage in Tennessee:

I’m in middle Tennessee. We’re not going to be affected. We have wide open land that would be safe. — Melissa Carroll (@macarroll1982) October 8, 2024

Mr. Beasley has been thanked profusely by thousands who have read his post, commenting on how amazing he is. And it is indeed truly amazing to witness so many coming out to help those they don’t even know. A vibrant community is at work within our land; and despite government hang-ups or bureaucracy, the caring hearts of generous people are reviving the American spirit in the wake of these disasters, past and impending.

This post encapsulates so much that is great about our country! What an inspiration to know that men like this still walk among us. — Christopher Landau (@ChrisLandauUSA) October 8, 2024

And as Beasley points out, he only has two aims in mind: to help others and, as he so succinctly said: “I’m just trying to get into heaven with my wife!”

I’m just trying to get into heaven with my wife! 😉🙏🏻🇺🇸 — Daniel Beasley (@DowntownDGB) October 7, 2024

Prayers for modern-day heroes like Daniel Beasley and all of those helping in these hours of need — and special prayers for all in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and the path of Hurricane Milton!