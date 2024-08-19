Catholic Bishops in Nigeria Condemn Liturgical Abuses, Call for Immediate Reforms

Members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have strongly condemned abuses during liturgical celebrations in the West African nation, urging priests and bishops to take “immediate action” to restore the dignity and sanctity of worship.

In a statement issued on Aug. 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, CBCN members expressed concern about a rising trend of deviations from established liturgical norms, warning that such practices are a direct affront to the sacredness of the liturgy and a source of scandal within the Church.

“It is with deep concern and righteous indignation that we observe an alarming increase in aberrations during worship across our nation, perpetrated by some of our own priests,” the bishops said.

“These abuses include deviations from the prescribed prayers and rubrics of the Mass including the Eucharistic Prayer, irreverent handling of the Eucharist, walking down the aisle while carrying the monstrance during exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, and blessing the people using gestures akin to sprinkling of holy water.”

The bishops pointed to the use of inappropriate music, including secular songs in the liturgy, as well as unseemly dances “even with the monstrance containing the Eucharist.”

The bishops also condemned what they called “commercialization of the liturgy” in the form of “taking up too many collections and fundraising right in the middle of liturgical celebrations.”

Additional “abuses” the bishops mentioned in their statement were the use of the pulpit to pursue personal interests, the incorporation of local customs inconsistent with the faith under the umbrella of inculturation, the failure to use proper vestments, the lack of adequate preparation for the liturgical celebration, and the “invention of rites” such as “child dedication” in which priests place a child on the altar, and the blessing of items not approved by the Church as sacramentals.

“These grave violations are not only a direct affront to the sanctity of the liturgy but also a source of scandal and embarrassment to the Church in Nigeria,” the bishops said. “We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, any and all abuses within the sacred liturgy.”

“The liturgy is not a private playground for personal innovation. It is not a platform for the self-expression of the celebrant. It is a sacred trust, handed down by the Church, which must be celebrated according to the established norms and traditions,” they said.

The bishops went on to say that “any priest who takes it upon himself to deviate from these norms is guilty of a serious betrayal of his sacred duty and is leading the faithful astray.”

“Such actions are not merely errors in judgment; they are violations of the sacred order and must be treated as such. We remind our priests that the altar is not a stage for theatrics, nor is the liturgy a venue for novelty,” the statement said.

“The Church has given us clear directives on how the liturgy is to be celebrated, and these must be followed without exception,” they said. “Fidelity to the laws of the Church is not optional — it is mandatory. The faithful deserve nothing less than the true and reverent celebration of the mysteries of our faith.”

The bishops’ statement urged all bishops, as the “chief liturgists of their dioceses,” to take decisive action and correct the abuses.

“The faithful look to you for leadership, and it is your sacred duty to ensure that the liturgy in your diocese is conducted with the dignity and reverence it demands,” they said.

They called on bishops and priests to work together to make sure the directives are followed, asking for a renewed commitment to the proper and faithful celebration of the liturgy, urging all involved to ensure that liturgical celebrations reflect the beauty, order, and sanctity intended by the Church.

“The liturgy is a foretaste of the heavenly banquet, a sacred encounter with the divine, and must always be conducted with the utmost solemnity and reverence. Any actions that diminish this sacred encounter are to be condemned and corrected with the seriousness they deserve,” the bishops said.

They also extended their “heartfelt gratitude to all the priests who, in their celebration of the liturgy, remain faithful to the teachings and traditions of the Church.”

“Your commitment to reverence, decorum, and fidelity upholds the sanctity of our worship and serves as a shining example to all,” the bishops said.

This article was first published by ACI Africa, CNA's news partner in Africa, and has been adapted by CNA.