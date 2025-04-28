Cardinals Discuss Church’s Future Challenges As Sistine Chapel Preparations Begin

Ahead of the May 7 conclave, evangelization challenges, interfaith relations, and confronting the ongoing abuse crisis topped the agenda when more than 180 cardinals gathered Monday for their fifth general congregation since Pope Francis’ death.

During the meeting, approximately 20 cardinals delivered addresses on “themes of particular relevance for the future of the Church,” according to the Holy See Press Office on Monday.

Meanwhile, preparations for the coming conclave commenced at the Sistine Chapel.

The cardinals’ congregation began at 9 a.m. with prayer and saw substantive discussions on the Church’s relationship with the contemporary world and reflections on the qualities the next pontiff would need to respond effectively to these challenges.

According to the Holy See, over 100 cardinal electors participated and renewed their oath of secrecy prescribed by the apostolic constitution Universi Dominici Gregis as the May 7 conclave date approaches.

The cardinals also renewed the composition of the particular congregation assisting Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo who oversees Vatican affairs during the sede vacante period. Cardinal Reinhard Marx was confirmed in his role as coordinator of the Council for Economy, while Cardinals Luis Antonio Tagle and Dominique Mamberti were selected by lot to complete the three-member panel.

Monday’s congregation concluded at 12:25 p.m. Meanwhile, Vatican staff began preparing the Sistine Chapel, where Michelangelo’s masterpieces will once again witness the selection of a successor to St. Peter.

In the meantime, the daily general congregations will continue each morning at 9 a.m., except for Thursday, May 1, and Sunday, May 4, unless the cardinals decide otherwise.