Cardinal Lacroix of Quebec Returns to Ministry After Vatican Investigation Finds No Abuse

Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix of Quebec announced Monday that he will resume his duties as archbishop after a voluntary six-month withdrawal amid abuse allegations.

Cardinal Lacroix, a member of the Council of Cardinals that advises Pope Francis, had been accused in a lawsuit made public in January of abusing a 17-year-old girl almost four decades ago.

The Vatican had in March commissioned André Denis, a former judge of the Superior Court of Quebec, to conduct an investigation into the allegations. Lacroix “categorically” denied the allegations made against him.

“Never, to my knowledge, have I made any inappropriate actions towards anyone, whether minors or adults,” Cardinal Lacroix said in January. “My soul and my conscience are at peace in the face of these accusations, which I refute.”

In May, the Vatican said it would take “no further canonical procedure” after the investigation found no evidence of misconduct or abuse.

According to a July 22 statement from the archdiocese, Denis found that “the elements gathered during my investigation make it implausible that the facts attributed to the cardinal occurred.”

The alleged victim did not participate in the investigation, however, and Denis said the investigation could be reopened if she chooses to participate, CBC reported.

Cardinal Lacroix has been a cardinal since 2014 and archbishop of Quebec since 2011. He said he will celebrate Mass on July 26 for the feast of St. Anne — a popular saint in Canada and patron saint of Quebec — at the famous Sainte-Anne-de Beaupré sanctuary.

“It has been a difficult journey, but the conclusions of Judge Denis’ investigation, the support of those around me, and the possibility of making myself heard that could result from the request for intervention lead me to calmly resume my ministry,” Cardinal Lacroix said in the Monday statement.

“The community knows to what extent the Church of Quebec condemns reprehensible acts and knows the measures we have taken to prevent them,” he said, urging the reporting of any kind of abuse that harms “the moral, spiritual, and physical integrity of our brothers and sisters.”

When it was filed in 2022, the class-action lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Quebec included the testimony of 101 people who said they were sexually assaulted by dozens of clerics or Church staff from 1940 to the present.

The Canadian law firm Arsenault Dufresne Wee Avocats, which has also filed several other class-action lawsuits against other Catholic dioceses and religious orders, filed the lawsuit.

In that filing, Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the former Archbishop of Quebec, was also accused of sexual assault. The Vatican in 2022 said an investigation revealed “no elements to initiate a trial” against Ouellet.