‘Brother in Humanity’: Church Leaders in Middle East Pay Tribute to Pope Francis

On Monday morning, April 21, the Christian world was shaken by the passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88. His death marked the end of a life of faith and service that spanned decades, culminating in 12 years of humble service as the Roman pontiff.

In the midst of the Easter season — a time Francis long proclaimed as a message of hope — churches across the Middle East are bidding the Pope farewell with liturgies and prayer, while Arab leaders are paying tribute to him with messages of respect and appreciation.

Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Younan of the Syriac Catholic Church offered prayers on behalf of the synod, clergy, and faithful for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul, asking the Lord to reward him with the inheritance of the kingdom for his pastoral service and profound acts of charity. The patriarch presided over a special Easter Monday Mass for his repose and invited bishops and priests to commemorate the pope in the Eucharistic celebrations.

Pope Francis meets Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Younan at the Vatican. Credit: Syriac Catholic Patriarchate

The Chaldean Patriarchate Louis Raphaël I Sako also expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a Pope described as “great” in humanity, openness, love, and spirituality. The patriarchate recalled his historic visit to Iraq in March 2021, affirming the belief that Francis had entered the kingdom of heaven during the glorious Easter feast.

Pope Francis meets Catholicos-Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian at the Apostolic Palace. Credit: Vatican Media

Catholicos-Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian of the Armenian Catholic Church quoted St. Paul in his tribute: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness” (2 Tm 4:7-8). He affirmed that Pope Francis lived as a true shepherd, full of mercy and a tireless proclaimer of peace in a world thirsting for hope.

In Egypt, the Council of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops, headed by Patriarch Ibrahim Isaac of Alexandria for Coptic Catholics, mourned the Roman pontiff, describing him as a symbol of humility and mercy who dedicated his life to serving humanity and advocating for the poor and marginalized, radiating a message of peace and reconciliation among peoples.

Pope Francis meets Patriarch Ibrahim Isaac of Alexandria for the Coptic Catholics at the Apostolic Palace. Credit: Vatican Media

In Jerusalem, Latin patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, announced a holy Mass to be held on Wednesday at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher for the repose of the pope’s soul, expressing heartfelt gratitude for his service to the universal Church.

The Coptic Orthodox Church, led by Pope Tawadros II, also expressed its condolences to the Catholic Church, praising Pope Francis’ love, humility, and authentic Christian witness — calling him a living testimony of faithful service.

Pope Francis meets Pope Tawadros II at the Vatican. Credit: Vatican Media

Greek Orthodox Patriarch John X of Antioch described Pope Francis as a bearer of a lofty Christian mission, noting that his departure is a loss for all humanity, especially given his repeated calls for peace and an end to wars across the globe.

The Council of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops in Lebanon praised the pope’s ministry, marked by profound compassion for every suffering soul. The council urged priests to offer Masses and the faithful to pray the rosary for his repose. It also called on Catholic churches and monasteries to ring bells at noon on the day of his funeral, Saturday.

Pope Francis meets Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III in the Apostolic Palace. Credit: Vatican Media

Patriarch Theophilos III of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem expressed deep sorrow, calling the pope’s life “a living witness to the Gospel and a model of true Christian discipleship.” He recalled Pope Francis’ request for a simple funeral as a final act of humility.

Pope Francis meets Mar Awa III, patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, at the Vatican. Credit: Vatican Media

Patriarch Mar Awa III of the Assyrian Church of the East remembered the pope as a man of genuine and sincere Christian spirit. He noted the symbolic timing of his death on Easter Monday, saying it reflected his closeness to Christ. The patriarch highlighted Pope Francis’ remarkable legacy, especially in advancing ecumenical dialogue and promoting unity among the churches.

Pope Francis meets with Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb at Al-Azhar, Egypt, on Nov. 7, 2017. Credit: L'Osservatore Romano

From the Islamic world, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar, paid a heartfelt tribute, referring to Pope Francis as a “brother in humanity” and a noble figure of compassion. He commended the pope’s tireless efforts to foster interfaith dialogue, including the historic 2019 signing of the Document on Human Fraternity. Al-Tayeb emphasized Pope Francis’ firm stand against Islamophobia and his support for justice in Gaza.

Several Arab leaders also mourned Pope Francis, including the presidents of Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq, and Egypt.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote on X: “My sincere condolences to Catholics around the world. Pope Francis was a global symbol of tolerance, love, and solidarity. He worked with the UAE for years to promote these values for the benefit of all humanity.”