Bolivian Archdiocese Condemns Feminist Violence Against Those Protecting Churches

In La Paz, video surveillance footage showed an unidentified person placing an explosive device around 4:30 a.m. Nov. 24 outside the doors of the Bolivian bishops’ conference’s offices.

The Archdiocese of Santa Cruz de la Sierra has condemned the violence perpetrated outside its cathedral by feminist demonstrators Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

In a Nov. 27 statement, the Bolivian archdiocese deplored the recent violence and insults by a group of feminists who attacked and “viciously and violently” beat a woman outside the cathedral.

“It’s astonishing that the self-proclaimed defenders of women would act violently against women themselves,” the archdiocese said, adding that their “intolerant and aggressive attitude belies the goodness of the cause.”

In various cities in Bolivia and other parts of the Americas, feminists demonstrated violently, damaging public and private buildings, and attacking Catholic churches.

The Santa Cruz archdiocese also expressed its concern about “the absence of law enforcement, whose mission is to avoid confrontations, defend the personal safety and lives of the people, as well as preserve peace for the citizens and the historical, cultural and religious heritage of our city.”

The device exploded moments later and local media reported that the explosion damaged a step and part of the door.

Also in La Paz, at dusk on Nov. 25, a mob of women approached Mary Help of Christians church where a group of Catholic women were standing on the steps accompanied by some men in order to protect the church.

As the group was praying the rosary, the protesters began shouting pro-abortion slogans and for the separation of church and state. The demonstrators threw red paint, feces, bottles, and other objects at those defending the church from attack.

“We ask the authors of these excesses and everyone to accept the Lord's call and to work for peace and life” and not to incite “hatred and violence” the Santa Cruz archdiocese concluded its statement.