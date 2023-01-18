Blessed Sacrament Desecrated in Church in Nicaragua

The parish invited the faithful to pray a prayer of reparation to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.

Unidentified individuals on Jan. 15 desecrated the Blessed Sacrament in a Catholic church in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua.

Our Lady of the Abandoned Parish in the San Rafael del Sur area reported the desecration on its Facebook page Jan. 17.

“In the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, persons of little scruples and who have no fear of God entered the parish church, getting through the window bars on the back side, opening the closets, grabbing the key for the Blessed Sacrament, and desecrating the Blessed Sacrament, leaving the tabernacle and consecrated hosts on the floor,” the parish reported.

The parish encouraged all the local faithful to “turn to prayer” and announced an act of reparation for the desecration.

“On Thursday, Jan. 19, we will have the Mass for the act of reparation, redress, and forgiveness at 6 p.m.,” the parish said.

The parish also invited the faithful to pray the following Prayer of Reparation to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament:

Lord, forgive all eucharistic sacrileges.

Lord, forgive all holy Communions unworthily received.

Lord, forgive all the desecrations of the Blessed Sacrament of the altar.

Lord, forgive all irreverence in the Church.

Lord, forgive all the desecration, contempt, and abandonment of tabernacles.

Lord, forgive all those who have left the Church.

Lord, forgive all contempt for sacred objects.

Lord, forgive all those who have gone over to the ranks of your enemies.

Lord, forgive all the sins of atheism.

Lord, forgive all insults to your holy name.

Lord, forgive all the coldness and indifference to your redeeming love.

Lord, forgive all irreverence and slander against the Holy Father.

Lord, forgive all contempt for bishops and priests.

Lord, forgive all contempt for the sanctity of the family.

Lord, forgive all contempt for human life.

Jesus, I trust you!

Amen.