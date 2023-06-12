Bishops Invite Catholics to Pray Litany of Sacred Heart in Response to Dodgers’ ‘Blasphemy’

An act of reparation such as the bishops recommend is offered to the Lord with the intention of repairing the spiritual damage inflicted by sin.

The United States Catholic Conference of Bishops (USCCB) is inviting Catholics to join together in making an act of reparation for the act of “blasphemy” scheduled to take place at Dodgers Stadium on June 16 on the day the Catholic Church celebrates the solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles, alongside the USCCB, is asking parishes across the country to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on June 16 at Mass or during a Holy Hour with the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.

An act of reparation such as the bishops recommend is offered to the Lord with the intention of repairing the spiritual damage inflicted by sin.

This comes after the Los Angeles Dodgers announced they would be honoring the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” an anti-Catholic drag show that mocks the faith, with a “Community Hero Award” on the same day.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for Military Services, USA, president of the USCCB; Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York; and Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles shared this message:

“Catholic Christians traditionally recognize June as the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. During this time, we call to mind Christ’s love for us, which is visible in a special way in the image of his pierced heart, and we pray that our own hearts might be conformed to his, calling us to love and respect all his people.”

They added: “This year, on June 16 — the day of the solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus — a professional baseball team has shockingly chosen to honor a group whose lewdness and vulgarity in mocking Our Lord, his Mother, and consecrated women cannot be overstated. This is not just offensive and painful to Christians everywhere; it is blasphemy.”

“It has been heartening to see so many faithful Catholics and others of goodwill stand up to say that what this group does is wrong, and it is wrong to honor them. We call on Catholics to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart on June 16, offering this prayer as an act of reparation for the blasphemies against Our Lord we see in our culture today,” the bishops concluded.

Here is the full text of the Litany of the Sacred Heart of Jesus:

Lord, have mercy.

R. Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

R. Christ, have mercy.

God our Father in heaven, have mercy on us.

God the Son, redeemer of the world, have mercy on us.

God the Holy Spirit, have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, one God, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, Son of the eternal Father, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, formed by the Holy Spirit in the womb of the Virgin Mother, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, one with eternal Word, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, infinite in majesty, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, holy temple of God, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, tabernacle of the Most High, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, house of God and gate of heaven, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, aflame with love for us, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, source of justice and love, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, full of goodness and love, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, well-spring of all virtue, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, worthy of all praise, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, king and center of all hearts, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, treasure-house of wisdom and knowledge, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, in whom there dwells the fullness of God, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, in whom the Father is well pleased, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, from whose fullness we have all received, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, desire of the eternal hills, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, patient and full of mercy, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, generous to all who turn to you, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, fountain of life and holiness, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, atonement for our sins, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, overwhelmed with insults, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, broken for our sins, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, obedient even to death, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, pierced by a lance, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, source of all consolation, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, our life and resurrection, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, our peace and reconciliation, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, victim of our sins, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, salvation of all who trust in you, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, hope of all who die in you, have mercy on us.

Heart of Jesus, delight of all the saints, have mercy on us.

Lamb of God, you take away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

Lamb of God, you take away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

Lamb of God, you take away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

Jesus, gentle and humble of heart, touch our hearts and make them like your own.

Let us pray.

Grant, we pray, almighty God,

that we, who glory in the Heart of your beloved Son

and recall the wonders of his love for us,

may be made worthy to receive

an overflowing measure of grace

from that fount of heavenly gifts.

Through Christ Our Lord.

Amen.