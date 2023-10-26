Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/bishops-call-for-solidarity-in-wake-of-devastation-from-hurricanes-in-mexico

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Bishops Call for Solidarity in Wake of Devastation From Hurricanes in Mexico

The bishops expressed their closeness with the people of the dioceses of Acapulco, Tlapa, and Chilpancingo-Chilapa in the state of Guerrero, as well as with the inhabitants in southern Oaxaca state, areas that were struck harder.

Downed power and telephone poles lay on a street after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. The hurricane that strengthened swiftly before slamming into the coast early Wednesday as a Category 5 storm has killed at least 27 people as it devastated Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco.
Downed power and telephone poles lay on a street after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. The hurricane that strengthened swiftly before slamming into the coast early Wednesday as a Category 5 storm has killed at least 27 people as it devastated Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco. (photo: Felix Marquez / AP)
Diego López Colín/CNA/ACI Prensa World

In response to the devastation caused by the recent storms and hurricanes in the country, the Mexican Bishops’ Conference called for solidarity to “provide generous aid to those affected, especially the poorest and most vulnerable.”

“In these difficult times we call for unity and fraternity among all Mexicans,” the bishops said in an Oct. 25 statement posted on X, also urging “no one to remain indifferent to the suffering of others.”

In particular, they expressed their closeness with the people of the dioceses of Acapulco, Tlapa, and Chilpancingo-Chilapa in the state of Guerrero, as well as with the inhabitants in southern Oaxaca state, areas that were struck harder.

Hurricane Otis made landfall early Wednesday morning as a category 5 in the Acapulco area in the Mexican state of Guerrero with winds of more than 160 miles an hour. Four days before, Hurricane Norma hit the coasts of the town of La Paz, in Baja California Sur, as a category 2 hurricane, causing at least three deaths.

The damage from these natural phenomena is compounded by Hurricane Lidia, which caused at least two deaths after making landfall in the Mexican state of Jalisco on Oct. 10, and Tropical Storm Max, which made landfall in the state of Guerrero a day before.

The bishops expressed their concern for “the pain and anguish overwhelming thousands of families who have lost their homes, property, and livelihoods in these disaster areas.” The prelates also lamented that “many localities suffer serious damage to their infrastructure, being prevented from accessing essential services. We are deeply pained by every human life lost.”

The conference urged the authorities of “the different levels of government” to redouble and coordinate their efforts to support the victims, guaranteeing their safety and supply of food, water, medicine, and temporary lodging.

“The reconstruction of housing and public infrastructure is urgent,” the bishops noted.

They assured that “the dioceses and parishes will provide spiritual and material support to the extent of our possibilities. You are not alone, you have our prayers and the divine providence that never abandons.”

“In these moments of trial,” the bishops invited the faithful to renew “trust in God” and to let ourselves “be guided by his strength. He transforms every affliction into hope. United and in solidarity we will be able to move forward.”

Bishop Rodrigo Aguilar Martínez of Chiapas, Mexico, with a message of peace.

Church Warns That Southern Mexico is ‘Torn by Violence’

According to the local press, residents of the southern region of Mexico are forced to support or even join the ranks of organized crime, while clashes between drug trafficking cartels are affecting more than 200,000 inhabitants in the region.

Diego López Colín/CNA/ACI Prensa World

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up