Bishops Call for Solidarity in Wake of Devastation From Hurricanes in Mexico

The bishops expressed their closeness with the people of the dioceses of Acapulco, Tlapa, and Chilpancingo-Chilapa in the state of Guerrero, as well as with the inhabitants in southern Oaxaca state, areas that were struck harder.

In response to the devastation caused by the recent storms and hurricanes in the country, the Mexican Bishops’ Conference called for solidarity to “provide generous aid to those affected, especially the poorest and most vulnerable.”

“In these difficult times we call for unity and fraternity among all Mexicans,” the bishops said in an Oct. 25 statement posted on X, also urging “no one to remain indifferent to the suffering of others.”

Hurricane Otis made landfall early Wednesday morning as a category 5 in the Acapulco area in the Mexican state of Guerrero with winds of more than 160 miles an hour. Four days before, Hurricane Norma hit the coasts of the town of La Paz, in Baja California Sur, as a category 2 hurricane, causing at least three deaths.

The damage from these natural phenomena is compounded by Hurricane Lidia, which caused at least two deaths after making landfall in the Mexican state of Jalisco on Oct. 10, and Tropical Storm Max, which made landfall in the state of Guerrero a day before.

The bishops expressed their concern for “the pain and anguish overwhelming thousands of families who have lost their homes, property, and livelihoods in these disaster areas.” The prelates also lamented that “many localities suffer serious damage to their infrastructure, being prevented from accessing essential services. We are deeply pained by every human life lost.”

The conference urged the authorities of “the different levels of government” to redouble and coordinate their efforts to support the victims, guaranteeing their safety and supply of food, water, medicine, and temporary lodging.

“The reconstruction of housing and public infrastructure is urgent,” the bishops noted.

They assured that “the dioceses and parishes will provide spiritual and material support to the extent of our possibilities. You are not alone, you have our prayers and the divine providence that never abandons.”

“In these moments of trial,” the bishops invited the faithful to renew “trust in God” and to let ourselves “be guided by his strength. He transforms every affliction into hope. United and in solidarity we will be able to move forward.”