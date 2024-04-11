Bishop-Elect Dies Within Days of His Episcopal Consecration

The diocesan administrator invited the faithful to join in prayer for the bishop-elect at a Mass this Friday at 1 p.m. in St. Andrew’s Cathedral.

The Diocese of Dunkeld, Scotland, announced Wednesday that Bishop-elect Martin Chambers, who was scheduled to be consecrated as its new bishop on April 27, passed away at the age of 59.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that I have to inform you that our bishop-elect, Martin Chambers, died in his sleep last night,” diocesan administrator Father Kevin Golden posted on the diocese’s X account April 10. “May he rest in peace and may his family and loved ones find comfort in the risen Lord and in the love of family and friends.”

The diocese did not give a cause of death. However, the bishop-elect had believed to be in good health, according to The Tablet in the U.K.

The diocesan administrator invited the faithful to join in prayer for the bishop-elect at a Mass this Friday at 1 p.m. in St. Andrew’s Cathedral.

Bishop-elect Chambers’ sudden death was also mourned by neighboring dioceses.

“Father Chambers was due to be ordained bishop of Dunkeld on April 27. Last week he traveled to Lourdes to pray for his new diocese,” the Archdiocese of Glasgow observed on its X account.

It is with deep shock and sorrow that we announce the death of Fr Martin Chambers, Bishop-elect of Dunkeld Diocese, who died this morning. Fr Chambers was due to be ordained Bishop of Dunkeld on 27th April. Just last week he travelled to Lourdes to pray for his new diocese. RIP pic.twitter.com/Nw4qf5Gv9N

— Archdiocese of Glasgow (@ArchdiocGlasgow) April 10, 2024

Bishop-elect Chambers was born on June 8, 1964, and ordained a priest for the Diocese of Galloway on Aug. 25, 1989.

Pope Francis appointed him bishop of Dunkeld on Feb. 2, and his episcopal consecration was scheduled for April 27.

Upon learning of his appointment this past February, Chambers said: “As I undertake this new mission as bishop of Dunkeld, I promise to sit in prayer as a disciple at the feet of Jesus, listening to his voice calling me forward in faith.”

“Together, with the strength and inspiration of Christ, we can all continue to build the kingdom in the Diocese of Dunkeld,” he said.