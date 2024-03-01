Bishop Barron Holds Prayer at Planned Parenthood: ‘Protest Against the Culture of Death’

40 Days for Life Effort was meant to ‘pray for the conversion of hearts and minds to protect the most vulnerable in our society.’

Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, last week hosted a prayer vigil outside of a local Planned Parenthood, an effort the prelate said was meant to “pray for the conversion of hearts and minds to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

The bishop posted photos of the Rochester-area event to his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon. “Friends, on Friday evening I prayed outside a Planned Parenthood with a number of other individuals who tirelessly devote their time and prayers to the unborn,” he wrote.

Friends, on Friday evening I prayed outside a Planned Parenthood with a number of other individuals who tirelessly devote their time and prayers to the unborn. We must continue to pray for the conversion of hearts and minds to protect the most vulnerable in our society and to…





“We must continue to pray for the conversion of hearts and minds to protect the most vulnerable in our society and to stand firm in protest against the culture of death,” the bishop said.

Peter Martin, the director of communications for the diocese, told CNA that Bishop Barron “joined the seminarians from the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary (Winona) for an hour of prayer as a part of the 40 Days for Life in Rochester.”

“This has been an annual event in our diocese and the bishop and seminarians join each year to pray for an end to abortion,” Martin said.

The participants “are there to pray for all those involved, in particular, for the lives of the unborn and their mothers.”

Bishop Barron, who founded the Catholic media company Word on Fire prior to his elevation to the bishopric, has regularly used his expansive platform to advocate for the unborn and speak against abortion.

The bishop recently engaged with California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna in a wide-ranging discussion that touched in part on abortion. Khanna is pro-abortion and voiced his opinion during the conversation that abortion “should be for the woman and her doctor” to decide.

The politician suggested that too much attention is paid to late-term abortions, which he called “exceedingly rare cases.”

“Even if that were the case, that is still a lot of babies being murdered, from our perspective,” Bishop Barron responded. “And how is that ever acceptable in a decent society?”