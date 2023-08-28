Biden Campaign Launches Pro-Abortion Ad; Pro-Life Groups Label it ‘Extreme’

The ad references the Biden administration’s efforts to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, which would prevent states from restricting abortion before viability.

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign launched a new pro-abortion ad in several swing states, which some pro-life groups are calling extreme.

The ad, called “These Guys,” launched Friday and will run for two weeks in seven key states. It targets six states that Biden narrowly won in 2020: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin. It also targets one state that former President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2020: North Carolina.

“Reproductive health care decisions are among the most personal a woman will ever make,” the ad begins. “They are choices that should be made by you and your doctor.”

As the advertisement continues, it quotes statements from Republican candidates for president on the issue of abortion, stating that “the last people who should be involved are these guys.”

The video ad quotes Trump saying “I’m the one that got rid of Roe v. Wade” and then discusses Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a six-week abortion ban in Florida. It then pans to a presidential primary debate answer in which DeSantis says, “I believe in a culture of life.” It goes on to quote Sen. Tim Scott saying, “If I were president of the United States, I would literally sign the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress.”

Another quote referenced Trump’s 2016 comments in which he said there should be “some form of punishment” for a woman who has an abortion. The former president walked back those comments after making them.

The ad references the Biden administration’s efforts to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, which would prevent states from restricting abortion before viability. This occurs around 24 weeks of pregnancy. It also states that the Biden administration opposes a federal ban on abortion.

“As long as [Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris] are in office, decisions about your body will be made by you; not by them,” the ad finishes.

The ad is already receiving criticism from pro-life organizations who are labeling Biden’s abortion policies as extreme.

“Joe Biden is the most pro-abortion president in the history of our nation, and this ad shows just how extreme he is,” Laura Echevarria, a spokesperson for National Right to Life, told CNA. “The issue of abortion is behind many of the policies enacted by the Biden White House — policies based on Joe Biden’s demand for a ‘whole-of-government’ approach to promote and protect unlimited abortion.”

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser issued a statement that similarly accused Biden of “extremism,” noting that the advertisement fails to advocate for any limits on abortion, even late-term abortions.

“Biden used to embrace commonsense limits on abortion based on science,” Dannenfelser said. “Now he and his party are fully in lockstep with the radical abortion lobby position of abortion on demand any time for any reason, paid for by the taxpayer. Today’s Democrats even block protections for babies born alive in failed abortions, knowing their media allies will run cover. That is unacceptable. Everyone should be asking where the Democrats draw the line — is it 38, 39 weeks? Americans deserve to know where all candidates stand.”

The Biden administration has consistently supported policies to expand abortion in the United States. The president signed executive orders that directed federal agencies to consider actions that would expand access to abortion, and the Department of Veterans Affairs changed its policies to expand abortion access for veterans and their family members. He also signed an order to provide funding for organizations that promote abortion overseas, worked with state leaders to expand abortion, and supported legislation to block state-level pro-life laws.

Only a few Republican presidential candidates have committed to a 15-week federal abortion ban, such as Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has said she would sign a 15-week ban but that her focus will be on legislation that Americans have consensus on.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis have committed to 15-week bans. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have labeled abortion as a state issue rather than a federal one.