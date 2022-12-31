Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/benedict-xvi-s-final-resting-place-he-will-be-buried-in-vatican-crypt

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Benedict XVI’s Final Resting Place: He Will Be Buried in Vatican Crypt

The tombs in the Vatican crypt are close to the remains of the Catholic Church’s first pope, St. Peter the Apostle.

Pope Benedict XVI visits the tomb of the late Pope John Paul II in the grotto beneath St. Peter's Basilica after a meeting with young Catholics, in preparation of the XXI World Youth Day at the Vatican, April 6, 2006.
Pope Benedict XVI visits the tomb of the late Pope John Paul II in the grotto beneath St. Peter's Basilica after a meeting with young Catholics, in preparation of the XXI World Youth Day at the Vatican, April 6, 2006. (photo: ARTURO MARI / AFP via Getty Images)
Hannah Brockhaus/CNA Vatican

Benedict XVI will be buried in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican said Saturday afternoon.

Benedict’s death, at the age of 95, was announced in Rome on Dec. 31. His body will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica from the morning of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, until his funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Jan. 5.

The tombs in the Vatican crypt are close to the remains of the Catholic Church’s first pope, St. Peter the Apostle.

Benedict XVI’s remains will stay at Mater Ecclesiae Monastery until Jan. 2, the Vatican said. No official visits or public prayers are planned.

His body will lie in state from 9am to 7pm on Jan. 2 and from 7am to 7pm on Jan. 3 and 4, in St. Peter’s Basilica, where members of the public may pay their final respects.

The funeral Mass on Jan. 5 will take place at 9:30am in St. Peter’s Square. Attendance is free and requires no reservation.

At the end of the Mass, there will be the Final Commendation and valediction before Benedict XVI’s coffin is carried to the Vatican crypt for burial.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up