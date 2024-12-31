Arizona Bishops Express ‘Grave Concern’ Over Possibility of Migrant Arrests at Churches

Two of Arizona’s Catholic bishops joined last week with a group of other Christian leaders in the state to express their “grave concern” over “the threat of mistreatment of undocumented persons who are our neighbors and contribute to our communities.”

“While we recognize the lawful right of nations to monitor and control their borders, we also recognize that in many ways our current U.S. immigration laws do not uphold individuals’ rights to a dignified life, family unity, and safety,” wrote a group of 10 Arizona Christian leaders in a Dec. 28 AZ Central column.

“[G]rounded by the demands of the gospel of Jesus Christ and love of our neighbors — our deeply held religious beliefs — we urge our elected officials and community leaders to stand with us to protect family unity and human dignity by refusing to participate in any deportation efforts that violate these most basic human rights.”

The signers of the op-ed included Bishop John Dolan of the Diocese of Phoenix and Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger of Tucson as well as several other Christian leaders of various denominations.

Of “special concern,” the leaders wrote, are reports that President-elect Donald Trump plans to end a long-standing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy requiring ICE agents to seek their superior’s approval before arresting people at “sensitive locations” such as churches, hospitals, or schools.

The “sensitive locations” policy began in 2011 with a memo from then-ICE director John Morton, which precludes ICE agents from carrying out immigration enforcement actions in locations like hospitals, places of worship, schools, or during events such as weddings or parades unless there is an urgent need, such as a person who poses an imminent threat, or if the agents have sought higher approval to do so.

Unconfirmed reports suggest Trump plans to rescind the policy as soon as his first day in office, following recommendations put forth in the influential Project 2025 document, which says ICE should rely on “the good judgment of officers in the field to avoid inappropriate situations.”

The Arizona Christian leaders argued that raids at “sensitive locations” like churches would violate basic human rights, including religious freedom and the right to family unity, and undermine societal stability by discouraging undocumented immigrants from seeking essential services.

“While the practice of religion is a basic human right recognized by most international organizations, we note that for those living in America it is part of the very foundation upon which our nation was built,” the leaders wrote.

“We find it unacceptable that undocumented persons might be intimidated from going to a church and thereby exercising their right to the practice of religion. We also assert that the disruption of any religious gathering for deportation purposes is equally an assault on our own right to the free exercise of our religion.”

Further, the leaders wrote, law enforcement personnel — federal, state, or local — should “​​​consider how their actions might be seen in the eyes of God,” and those who conscientiously object to deportation raids that they deem unjust ought to be respected and not forced to take part in them.

“We likewise reiterate the call to our nation’s federal legislature to create an immigration system that is fair, reasonable, and recognizes the human dignity of all persons,” the op-ed concludes.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, as well as individual bishops and state bishops’ conferences, have spoken frequently to urge the government to reform the immigration system with “fair and humane treatment” of immigrants.

Trump, meanwhile, has frequently touted a planned program of mass deportations of illegal immigrants, a plan that bishops and other Catholic leaders have criticized as inhumane.