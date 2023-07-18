Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/argentine-priest-is-pope-francis-new-personal-secretary

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Argentine Priest Is Pope Francis’ New Personal Secretary

Father Daniel Pellizzon, 40, will travel to Rome at the beginning of August to begin his new role.

Pope Francis is shown with Father Daniel Pellizzon, who was appointed the Pope's personal secretary on July 17.
Pope Francis is shown with Father Daniel Pellizzon, who was appointed the Pope's personal secretary on July 17. (photo: Portal Encamino - Archbishopric of Buenos Aires / via CNA)
Julieta Villar/ACI Prensa/CNA Vatican

Archbishop Jorge García Cuerva of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 17 announced that Pope Francis has appointed a priest from the Buenos Aires Archdiocese, Father Daniel Pellizzon, 40, to act as his personal secretary. Father Pellizzon will replace Father Gonzalo Aemilius in the position.

Archbishop García said Father Pellizzon will travel to Rome at the beginning of August to begin his new role.

The archbishop offered his prayer for the priest as he begins “this new mission entrusted to the service of the Church.”

Father Pellizzon was born Jan. 24, 1983, in Buenos Aires.

In 2011 and 2012 he collaborated with Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio  — the archbishop at that time — in organizing his personal archives.

Father Pellizzon was ordained a priest on Nov. 3, 2018.

He began his ministry first as a deacon and then as parochial vicar, serving  pilgrims at St. Cajetin Shrine in the Liniers neighborhood of Buenos Aires for five years.

In March, he was assigned as vicar to Our Lady of Mercy parish, where he continues to work to date.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up