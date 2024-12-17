Argentine Legislative Leader Anticipates 2025 Attempt to Repeal Abortion Law

When the journalist interviewing him warned of the social consequences that a change in the abortion law could bring, Menem was firm: 'We have dealt with a lot of other interests and we haven’t hesitated about that.'

The president of Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies, Martín Menem, openly declared himself to be pro-life and anticipates that in 2025 an attempt could be made to repeal the abortion law passed in December 2020 during the administration of former president Alberto Fernández.

In an interview with Alejandro Fantino, the legislative leader, who belongs to the La Libertad Avanza (Freedom Advances) ruling coalition, considered that “the previous [law] can be modified or a new law can be made that repeals the previous one.”

Asked about the possibility of moving in that direction next year, he acknowledged that “it could be,” but “I don’t think we have the numbers,” that is, the number of legislators necessary to pass it.

“I’m pro-life, literally. Without hesitation. A light blue neckerchief supporter from here to China,” Menem emphasized, referring to the color of the neckerchief adopted by pro-life advocates and often seen at pro-life events defending “both lives” in Argentina.

When the journalist interviewing him warned of the social consequences that a change in the abortion law could bring, Menem was firm: “We have dealt with a lot of other interests and we haven’t hesitated about that.”

Ana Belén Mármora, a lawyer, journalist, and pro-life leader, spoke with ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, and considered “a fact to be celebrated that for the first time in many years that we have a president of the chamber who is openly pro-life, something that did not happen during any debate.”

Mármora said that Menem’s opinion makes it clear that “we must fill the Chamber of Deputies, and also the Senate, with legislators who respect life from conception and are willing to prepare for a new debate, so that respect for life can make progress in Argentina.”

Toward this goal, she anticipated “the legislative elections in 2025 will be crucial” and expressed hope: “The possibility of reversing [the abortion law] is in our hands.”

At the same time, Mármora said, “there is no doubt that [President] Javier Milei will set our agenda and future debates.” Milei has spoken out on several occasions against abortion, which he describes as “murder aggravated by the bond” (relationship) between the killer and the victim.

However, the government has not introduced a bill on the matter, and last May Milei said the issue was not on the agenda.

María Guadalupe Correa of the organization Frente Joven (Youth Front) told ACI Prensa that every year they see “how the issue of abortion kills not only children but also the mothers and families that we accompany.”

“Since the passage of Law 27.610, we find ourselves in a society that has accepted abortion as a reality and has stopped talking about the issue,” she lamented.

She therefore considered it essential “that the issue be part of the national agenda again, that our officials speak in favor of life. We want the life of all Argentines to be upheld from conception, that hospitals be places that welcome life, where both physical and mental health are accompanied and cared for,” she said.

In this regard, she appreciated that the current president of the Chamber of Deputies “openly expresses his position, giving rise to a new debate.” This, she said, “brings hope to all those who, through foundations or small actions, seek to serve families, mothers, and children.”