An Invitation to Find Healing in Jesus: Day 3 of the Eucharistic Congress

‘Let us pray for courage as we hold the hurting places in our hearts before Jesus's loving gaze,’ said Benedictine Father Boniface Hicks, before solemnly processing the Eucharist around the stadium.

Attendees at the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis were urged Friday night to approach Jesus just as people approached him in the Gospels: with their sins and brokenness, seeking healing.

Benedictine Father Boniface Hicks, a sought-after spiritual director and retreat master, carried the massive golden monstrance containing the Eucharist into the midst of the assembled crowd in Lucas Oil Stadium. Kneeling before the Eucharist, Father Hicks reminded the crowd of Jesus’ great and freeing love for every person.

“He loves you. He made you. He desired you. He chose you. He knit you together with love, with his own hands in your mother's womb. You are a masterpiece of his loving creativity. He sees you. He gazes on you now with love. He delights in you. I want to invite you on a new journey of healing,” Father Hicks prayed before the silent, kneeling crowd of 50,000.

“He sees, in your whole life, a golden thread of goodness. He made you in his own image, and you've never lost that. That golden thread of goodness has continued even through the deepest sorrows, the darkest moments. … Even in times of weakness, in times of sins and failures, times that you were hurt, and times that you hurt others, he wants to bring healing: healing for your hurts, healing for your failures. And so I invite you to open your heart to his healing love.”

Father Hicks invited the crowd to pray a litany — a series of petitions to God — focused on healing. The first response was “Jesus, heal my heart with your love.” The second, “Jesus, come close to me.” The third: “Please forgive me, Jesus.” And the fourth: “Jesus, help me to believe.”

“Let us pray for courage as we hold the hurting places in our hearts before Jesus's loving gaze,” the priest said, before solemnly processing the Eucharist around the stadium.

Father Hicks had previously told the Register that his purpose in offering the healing prayers is to “help people open their hearts to how they can invite Jesus not only physically closer but also closer to those places where they carry insecurities and fears, tears and wounds from the past, as well as places where we have failed through our own sin.”

“I think there’s a temptation to reduce these things to an intellectual exercise, and I think the design of the organizers, and certainly my desire, is to let it be a real personal encounter that reaches the heart,” Father Hicks said ahead of the servic

Before the adoration session, Sister Josephine Garrett of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth spoke of the importance of repenting of sin, quoting her community’s foundress, who said that God is pleased with “a soul who is susceptible to many falls, but who, knowing her weakness, turns to God in humility.”

“Tonight, I am begging you on behalf of Jesus Christ … tonight is a night of healing, but the healing begins with repentance,” the popular podcasting sister, who is also a licensed mental health counselor, said.

“No one is saved alone. The lives of others continually spill over into mine, and what I think, say, do and achieve in my life spills over into that of others, for better or for worse. And this is good news. The healing that you and I long to see in the body of Christ — it begins with my repentance, with your repentance.”





The congress, the first such event to be held in the United States since World War II, is the fruit of the U.S. Catholic bishops’ multiyear project of Eucharistic Revival. The initiative aims to galvanize Catholics in their faith and love for the Eucharist as preparation for a special nationwide “Year of Mission.” Catholics young and old, from all across the country, are in attendance. The energy was high ahead of the keynotes last night, with an impromptu mosh pit forming in front of the stage during a high-energy worship song.





Father Hicks processes the Eucharist into the midst of the assembled crowd in Lucas Oil Stadium. | Jonah McKeown/CNA













Before the keynotes, the crowd heard from Paula Umaña, a former top-ranked tennis player from Costa Rica who lost the use of her legs due to a neurological condition. Today, she credits her family’s prayers and Mary’s intercession with helping her restore her ability to walk with the help of special leg devices. She appeared before the crowd with her son, Charles, who told the crowd, “When it seems impossible, run to Jesus.”

Paula Umaña, a former top-ranked tennis player from Costa Rica who lost the use of her legs due to a neurological condition, appears with her son. | Jonah McKeown/CNA

Today, Saturday, will have as a highlight a massive Eucharistic procession through downtown Indianapolis, beginning at the convention center and ending at the Indiana War Memorial.

At tonight’s “Revival Session,” attendees will hear from Bishop Robert Barron, Gloria Purvis, Tim Glemkowski and Jonathan Roumie; praise and worship will be led by acclaimed musician Matt Maher.





WATCH AND PRAY



