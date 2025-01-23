Almost Aborted: 5 Things to Know About March for Life Speaker Josiah Presley

Among the speakers at this year’s March for Life, set to take place in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24, will be 29-year-old Josiah Presley, a survivor of abortion.

His powerful testimony — in which he shares the story of his narrow escape from death within his mother’s womb, his adoption, and his spiritual journey — has inspired thousands to stand up in defense of the unborn.

Here are five things to know about Josiah Presley:

He is a survivor of a first-trimester abortion.

Presley was born on Oct. 7, 1995, in South Korea. When his mother was two months pregnant, she decided to have an abortion. A surgical abortion was planned in which a curette is used to cut and remove the child from the womb. However, the abortion was not successful and Presley’s life was spared. When his mother discovered that her child was still alive, she decided to carry him to term and put him up for adoption. Presley was born with a deformed arm as a result of the attempted abortion.

He was adopted by an American family.

After Presley was born, he spent 13 months in a foster home until he was adopted by Randy and Kathy Presley, a couple from Norman, Oklahoma. There he grew up with 11 siblings, nine of whom were also adopted. His father is the pastor of worship at their family’s church and his mother is the elementary ministry director. Growing up, Presley was an active kid and played sports despite his disability.

At age 13, his adoptive parents shared the truth with him about his biological mother and the attempted abortion.

“This information was difficult for me to take in,” he told The Baptist Messenger in an interview. “But I was glad they told me. If I’m honest with you, I was not personally in a good place in my life.”

Presley dealt with many emotional struggles as a teenager.

“As a teen, I had a lot of image issues and self-value issues,” he said. “I struggled with a feeling of worthlessness. I struggled feeling I had no purpose. I struggled with anger.”

Presley found Christ while at a camp.

Despite growing up in a Christian household, Presley didn’t fully understand what it meant to be a follower of Jesus. However, while attending a camp at Falls Creek Youth Camp, a Baptist camp for sixth to 12th graders designed to help them grow in their faith, Presley surrendered his life to Jesus.

“I had made a [spiritual decision] at a young age, but I did not really understand what it meant to follow Jesus,” he said. “I did not have the power of God in my life, and I was also arrogant. That Thursday night at [Falls Creek], I surrendered my life to Jesus and so much in my life changed.”

Over the years, he has been able to forgive his birth mother and has found his purpose in life.

In a video series Students for Life of America created titled “Almost Aborted,” Presley shared his story and said: “My identity is not found in how others view me but in Jesus, who sees me for who I am.”

He has become a student minister and outspoken pro-life advocate.

Presley now serves as a student minister at North Pointe Baptist Church in Edmond, Oklahoma, and now leads student groups to Falls Creek.

He also boldly speaks out in defense of the unborn. In an interview with the Life Institute, he said: “As an abortion survivor I have been given a unique perspective on the subject of abortion, and people are more willing to listen to me. In the end, I’m just thankful to God for saving me and give all glory to him. I want to let my story be used to save lives and further his kingdom.”

He now has a family of his own.

Presley is married and his wife, Bethany, gave birth to their daughter in 2023.