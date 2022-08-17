All of Louisiana’s Abortion Facilities Are Leaving the State

Once the trio depart, Louisiana will have no abortion facilities for the first time since 1974.

The three abortion facilities in Louisiana are leaving the state following the state’s Supreme Court Aug. 12 decision that an abortion ban will remain in effect while it is being challenged in the judiciary.

It is unclear when the businesses will have finished the process of leaving and where they will relocate, per a report from WWNO.

Under Louisiana’s trigger laws, abortions may be provided only when "necessary in reasonable medical judgment to prevent the death or substantial risk of death due to a physical condition, or to prevent the serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ of a pregnant woman.”

The laws will continue to be challenged by the state’s three abortion facilities: Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, Women’s Health Care Center in New Orleans, and Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge.

The abortion providers have argued the laws violate their due process and lack “required safeguards to prevent arbitrary enforcement,” according to Fox News.

Once the trio leave the state, Louisiana will have no abortion facilities for the first time since 1974, WWNO reported.

Great news this morning! All three abortion facilities leaving Louisiana 🎉👋 We will continue our work to change abortion culture. https://t.co/YMJC5c7KYF — Louisiana Right to Life (@LARighttoLife) August 16, 2022





Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, said Aug. 16 that the news of the departure marked a historic day.

“For the first time in almost 50 years, Louisiana will be free from businesses that exist to end the lives of precious unborn babies,” he said. “These businesses will also no longer inflict emotional and physical damage on women in Louisiana.”

“As they depart,” Clapper added, “numerous other Louisiana public and private agencies will remain open to offer help to women and families both before and after birth. As these abortion facilities relocate, we are dedicated to helping other states in the Gulf Coast and across America defend life."