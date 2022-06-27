Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/after-canceling-papal-trip-pope-francis-will-send-cardinal-parolin-to-visit-africa

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

After Canceling Papal Trip, Pope Francis Will Send Cardinal Parolin to Visit Africa

Cardinal Parolin’s visit will take place July 1-8.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin will travel to Africa in place of Pope Francis next month.
Cardinal Pietro Parolin will travel to Africa in place of Pope Francis next month. (photo: Claude Truong-Ngoc via Wikimedia Commons / (CC BY-SA 4.0))
CNA Staff World

After reluctantly bowing out of his own scheduled trip to Africa in July, Pope Francis has decided to send the Vatican's second-highest-ranking official in his place.

“Following the postponement of his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and to South Sudan, His Holiness Pope Francis has decided to send the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to Kinshasa and Juba in order to show his closeness to the beloved peoples of the Congo and South Sudan,” the Holy See’s Press Office announced Monday. 

Cardinal Parolin’s visit will take place July 1-8.

The Vatican first announced June 10 that Pope Francis’ July trip would be postponed for health reasons, particularly his knee. The following Sunday, the Pontiff apologized for postponing his trip because of his knee pain and vowed to reschedule it “as soon as possible.” In his recent public appearances this month, he has either used a wheelchair or relied on a cane.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up