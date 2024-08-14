A Special Prayer for Peace in the Holy Land on the Feast of the Assumption of Mary

The Franciscan Custody will dedicate the celebrations for the solemnity of the Assumption of Mary 'to prayer for peace in the Holy Land and throughout the world.'

In a letter to his brothers and sisters in Christ, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, appealed for peace in the Holy Land and included a prayer to Our Lady on the feast of her Assumption to be recited by all Christians on Aug. 15.

Cardinal Pizzaballa said that “these days seem to be important” in order to change the course of the war in Gaza, “whose impact on the lives of our people is greater and more painful than ever before.”

The patriarch noted that “It is becoming increasingly difficult to find people and institutions with whom a dialogue about the future and peaceful relations is possible” and thus invited all Catholic faithful to pray to the Blessed Virgin for peace in the region on the solemnity of her Assumption into heaven.

“On this day, before or after the celebration of the Eucharist or at another suitable time, I invite everyone to a moment of intercession for peace to the Blessed Virgin Mary. I hope that the parishes, the contemplative and apostolic religious communities, and even the few pilgrims who are among us will unite in the common desire for peace that we entrust to the Blessed Virgin,” Pizzaballa requested.

The cardinal said that the patriarchate has done everything possible “to help and be close to everyone,” but in the face of words of hatred and the continuation of the war, “we would like to offer our prayer, which consists of words of reconciliation and peace.”

“Let us pray that in this long night that we are living through, the intercession of the most holy Mary will open a glimpse of light for all of us and for the whole world,” Cardinal Pizzaballa concluded.

Friar Francesco Patton, custos of the Holy Land, joined Cardinal Pizzaballa’s request and in a letter addressed to all the Franciscans of the Custody also asked them to pray for peace.

“I seem to see a hopeful sign in the fact that the parties involved have agreed to resume talks for the cease-fire in Gaza, the liberation of the hostages and that of political prisoners on the very day in which we celebrate Mary assumed into heaven in body and soul, a sign of sure hope and consolation for us pilgrims on earth,” Father Patton told the friars.

The Franciscan Custody will dedicate the celebrations for the solemnity of the Assumption of Mary “to prayer for peace in the Holy Land and throughout the world.”

“All those who can, on the 14th and 15th August, should participate in the celebrations at Gethsemane according to the programme sent by the Custodial Secretariat; the others should value the celebrations in fraternity and include the appropriate “Supplication for peace to the B.V. Mary Assumed into heaven,” the custos of the Holy Land concluded.

Supplication for Peace to Our Lady Assumed into Heaven

O most glorious Mother of God,

raised above the choirs of angels,

pray for us with St. Michael the Archangel

and with all the angelic powers of heaven

and with all the saints,

to your most holy

and beloved Son, Our Lord and master.

Obtain for this Holy Land,

for all his children

and for all humanity

the gift of reconciliation and peace.

May your prophecy be fulfilled:

the proud are scattered

in the imaginations of their hearts;

the mighty are overthrown from their thrones,

and finally, the humble are raised;

Let the hungry be filled with good things,

the peaceful be recognized as children of God

and that the meek may receive the earth as a gift.

May Jesus Christ, your Son, grant us this,

He who exalted you today

above the choirs of angels,

who crowned you with the diadem of the kingdom,

and has placed you on the throne of eternal splendor

To him be honor and glory forever. Amen.