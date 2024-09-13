7 of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Most Popular Titles

On Sept. 12, the Catholic Church celebrates the feast of the Most Holy Name of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The feast was officially instituted by Pope Innocent XI, and the celebration dates back to the early 1500s when Catholics in Spain began commemorating Mary’s special graces, intercession and mediation.

Over the centuries, the Blessed Mother has been graced with a plethora of different titles, such as Our Lady of the Rosary, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Queen of Peace, and many others.

Here are seven of the Virgin Mary’s most popular titles:

Our Lady of Fátima

The Blessed Mother received this title when she appeared to three shepherd children in the small village of Fátima, Portugal, in 1917. Against the backdrop of World War I, the Virgin Mary appeared six times to Venerable Lucia Dos Santos and Sts. Jacinta and Francisco Marto, and she instructed them to pray the Rosary daily, showed them a vision of hell, and warned them of the trials that would afflict the world by means of war, starvation and the persecution of the Church. In her last apparition to the children, she called herself “the Lady of the Rosary.”

Our Lady of Lourdes

On a cold day in February 1858, the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to 13-year-old St. Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes, France. Over the course of 18 apparitions, the Blessed Mother told the young girl to pray the Rosary, to pray for the conversion of sinners, and that a chapel needed to be built on that spot. This spot continues to be the home of the healing waters millions of pilgrims visit each year at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Our Lady of Guadalupe

The most popular Marian title in Latin American countries is Our Lady of Guadalupe. Mary appeared to a humble Native American, St. Juan Diego, on a hill in what is now Mexico City in 1531. She made a request that a church be built on the site and left an image on Juan Diego’s tilma that still shows no signs of decay almost 500 years later. Between 18 million to 20 million pilgrims visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe yearly.

Our Lady of the Rosary

The Blessed Virgin Mary received the title of Our Lady of the Rosary in the 16th century from Pope Pius V after he attributed a naval victory that secured Europe against Turkish invasion to the intercession of the Blessed Mother. Crew members on more than 200 ships prayed the Rosary in preparation for the battle, as did Christians throughout Europe, who were encouraged by the Pope. When the Pope was informed of the day’s events — that all but 13 of the nearly 300 Turkish ships had been captured or sunk — he understood the significance. He was moved to institute the feast now celebrated universally as Our Lady of the Rosary.

Our Lady of Sorrows

The devotion to Our Lady of Sorrows is nearly 1,000 years old and encourages the faithful to reflect on the Seven Sorrows of Mary, which begin with St. Simeon’s prophecy told to the Blessed Mother and culminate in the events of the passion and death of Christ.

Our Lady, Undoer of Knots

One of the many devotions Pope Francis has promoted during his pontificate is the devotion to Our Lady, Undoer of Knots. A painting of the Blessed Mother, which was completed around the year 1700, shows her untying knots from a long ribbon. The image was inspired by the painter’s grandparents, who years before avoided a divorce after meeting with their priest, who took a ribbon from the marriage ritual and asked for the intercession of the Virgin Mary to untie the knots of their marital difficulties.

Queen of Peace

The title of Queen of Peace, or Our Lady of Peace, dates back to the 16th century, when Jean de Joyeuse presented a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary to his bride, Françoise e Voisins, on their wedding day. The statue, named Notre Dame de Paix, or Our Lady of Peace, depicted Mary holding an olive branch in her right hand and the Prince of Peace, Jesus, seated in her left arm. The statue became a family heirloom and was passed down to their grandson, Henri Joyeuse, who joined the Capuchins in Paris. The statue remained with the Capuchins for the next 200 years; and on July 9, 1906, in the name of St. Pius X, the archbishop of Paris ceremonially crowned the Our Lady of Peace statue, thus becoming revered as Our Lady, Queen of Peace.