45-Second Video Recap of the 2022 March for Life

The pro-life group Students for Life released a time-lapse video of the marchers filing past an elevated camera set up along the route.

Students for Life of America estimates that about 150,000 people attended the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, based an analysis of a video of the marchers.
CNA Staff Nation

As it has done in the past, the pro-life group Students for Life released a 45-second-long time-lapse video of the marchers filing past an elevated camera set up along the route.

The turnout for the Jan. 21 march in Washington, D.C., was impressive. While it‘s not the practice of the march’s organizers or the police to provide specific estimates of the size of the crowd, Students for Life calculates that about 150,000 people paraded past its camera post.

“The cold couldn't dampen the spirits of the Pro-Life Generation,” the group, officially Students for Life of America, tweeted on Friday. “The largest human-rights march in the world IS against abortion.”  Watch the the march video below:


Father Mike Schmitz of The Bible in a Year podcast delivered a powerful speech at the rally right before the march. Here’s the EWTN video of the speech:


