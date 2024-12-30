13 Catholic Missionaries and Pastoral Workers Reportedly Killed Worldwide in 2024

Africa and America each recorded five deaths, while two priests were killed in European countries.

Thirteen missionaries and pastoral workers were killed in service to the Catholic Church in 2024, according to a new report published on Monday.

Eight priests and five lay people lost their lives across three continents, according to the document released Dec. 30 by Agenzia Fides, the Vatican’s missionary news agency.

Precarious conditions in conflict zones

In Burkina Faso, where persistent peril from jihadist groups continues to threaten Christian communities, two pastoral workers were murdered. François Kabore, a 55-year-old volunteer, was killed during a February attack while leading prayer and catechist Edouard Zoetyenga Yougbare was found tortured to death in April.

South Africa witnessed two priests murdered by gunfire within weeks. Father William Banda, 37, was shot dead on Mar. 13 while preparing to celebrate Mass at Tzaneen Cathedral, followed by the killing of Father Paul Tatu, 45, in Pretoria on Apr. 27.

Rising violence against Church workers

Several deaths occurred during robberies or attacks on Church property. In Poland, 72-year-old Father Lech Lachowicz died after being attacked by an axe-wielding intruder at his rectory. In Spain, 76-year-old Franciscan Father Juan Antonio Llorente died following an assault at his monastery in Gilet.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo saw the death of Edmond Bahati Monja, coordinator of Radio Maria/Goma, who was shot dead near his home amid rising violence from armed groups. At least a dozen journalists have been murdered in and around Goma in two years, Fides reported.

Pope Francis publicly mourned Juan Antonio López, a 46-year-old social pastoral coordinator killed in Honduras after denouncing alleged links between municipal officials and organized crime.

“I join in the grief of this local Church and in the condemnation of all forms of violence,” the pope said during his Sept. 22 Angelus address. “I am close to all those who see their basic rights trampled upon, as well as to those who work for the common good.”

Historical context

From 2000 to 2024, a total of 608 missionaries and pastoral workers were killed worldwide, according to Fides data, which notes these numbers represent only verified cases.

Speaking on the feast of St. Stephen Protomartyr last Thursday, Pope Francis recalled the witness of persecuted Christians around the world.

In his Angelus address on Dec. 26, Pope Francis reflected on Stephen’s last words while being stoned to death as recorded in the Acts of the Apostles: “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.”