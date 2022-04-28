Support the register

Why the Culture Was Healthier When Johnny Carson Was Around, Globalism and the Fourth Commandment, and More Great Links!

Why the Culture Was Healthier When Johnny Carson and Joan Rivers Were Around – Bishop Robert E. Barron, S.T.D., at Word on Fire Blog +1

Globalism: Canceling the Fourth Commandment - Jerome German at Catholic Stand +1

All Dogs Go to Heaven? (Ghost Dogs! Animal Afterlife? YouTube) – Jimmy Akin

I Reject Satan: A Quick Guide to Keeping the Devil at Bay - Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

The Order of Malta Mobilizes 69,000 Volunteers to Help Ukrainians – Marzena Devoud at Aleteia

Being Single as a Vocation to Love - Jocelyn Soriano at Ignitum Today

The Active Work of Meditation – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™

Is Facebook Censoring Catholics, New Changes May Provide Proof – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

More Mischievous Nonsense from The Pillar - Joseph Shaw, J.D., at The Chairman's Blog

Here’s Something You don’t See Everyday, Video - Fr. Z's Blog

When Bishops Disagree: Salvation, Not Inclusion - Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

A Closer Look at Mr. Coffin’s Evidence: Dr. Mazza’s Thesis 3.0 - Steven O'Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Three Types of Christians - Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Adventures in Casuistry: Sanchez on the Marital Debt - Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

‘Father Stu’ Movie Review and Dies Irea (Guest Michael Lichens) - David L. Gray

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

