Why the Culture Was Healthier When Johnny Carson Was Around, Globalism and the Fourth Commandment, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Why the Culture Was Healthier When Johnny Carson and Joan Rivers Were Around – Bishop Robert E. Barron, S.T.D., at Word on Fire Blog +1
Globalism: Canceling the Fourth Commandment - Jerome German at Catholic Stand +1
All Dogs Go to Heaven? (Ghost Dogs! Animal Afterlife? YouTube) – Jimmy Akin
I Reject Satan: A Quick Guide to Keeping the Devil at Bay - Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand
The Order of Malta Mobilizes 69,000 Volunteers to Help Ukrainians – Marzena Devoud at Aleteia
Being Single as a Vocation to Love - Jocelyn Soriano at Ignitum Today
The Active Work of Meditation – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™
Is Facebook Censoring Catholics, New Changes May Provide Proof – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
More Mischievous Nonsense from The Pillar - Joseph Shaw, J.D., at The Chairman's Blog
Here’s Something You don’t See Everyday, Video - Fr. Z's Blog
When Bishops Disagree: Salvation, Not Inclusion - Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
A Closer Look at Mr. Coffin’s Evidence: Dr. Mazza’s Thesis 3.0 - Steven O'Reilly at Roma Locuta Est
Three Types of Christians - Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest
Adventures in Casuistry: Sanchez on the Marital Debt - Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement
‘Father Stu’ Movie Review and Dies Irea (Guest Michael Lichens) - David L. Gray
