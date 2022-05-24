Support the register

Why Are There Two Creation Stories in the Bible, Rood Screens, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Genesis in mosaic and iconography
Genesis in mosaic and iconography (photo: Tito Edwards / Dimitris Vetsikas from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Why are There Two Creation Stories in the Bible? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

Rood Screens – A Treasure To Be Shared

Two Simple Keys for Joyful Gardening – Emily Malloy at Theology of Home Blog

Let’s Not Settle For a Stunted Christian Life – Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand

Making Good Use of God’s Graces – Father Cajetan Mary da Bergamo at Tan·Direction

It’s Going to Take More Than Body Positivity and Fat-Shaming to Recover Feminine Beauty – Auguste Meyrat at Crisis Magazine

When You’re Too Tired To Hope – Jocelyn Soriano at Ignitum Today

Four Things Every Wedding Homily Should Include – Tom Hoopes at Aleteia

How to Persuade Someone to Donate to Your Catholic Apostolate – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

The Gateway to Abuse: How Pornography Destroys Relationships – Jenny DuBay at Missio Dei

Arizona: Abortion Pill Rescue Network – Fr. Z’s Blog

Why is the First Commandment First? – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand

Worship Spaces vs. Liturgical Dwellings: Church Architecture’s Subtle Language – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

MJC Reacts to ‘Liberal Catholics’ Article – Michael Joseph Carzon at Catholic365

When the Party Replaces the Sacrament – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Horace Vernet, “The Angel of Death,” 1851

Don’t Wait to Cram for Your ‘Final Exam’

“Each man receives his eternal retribution in his immortal soul at the very moment of his death, in a particular judgment that refers his life to Christ: either entrance into the blessedness of heaven — through a purification or immediately — or immediate and everlasting damnation.” (CCC 1022)

Derek Rotty Blogs
Francisco de Zurbarán, “The Family of the Virgin,” ca. 1650

Why Do We Ask Mary to Pray for Us?

“After her Son’s Ascension, Mary ‘aided the beginnings of the Church by her prayers.’ In her association with the apostles and several women, ‘we also see Mary by her prayers imploring the gift of the Spirit, who had already overshadowed her in the Annunciation.’” (CCC 965)

Dave Armstrong Blogs

