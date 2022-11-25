Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/who-is-the-only-female-saint-called-the-great-how-to-go-to-adoration-when-you-can-t-go-to-adoration-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Who Is the Only Female Saint Called ‘the Great,’ How to Go to Adoration When You Can’t Go to Adoration, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Symbol for a Lady Photo
Symbol for a Lady Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Pete Linforth from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Who is the Only Female Saint Called “the Great”? – Get Fed™

How to Go to Adoration When You Can’t Go to Adoration – Jenny DuBay at Missio Dei

What the West Won’t Recognize: Christian Persecution Worsening – John Burger at Aleteia

Discernment Is Not About You – Sword & Spade via Those Catholic Men

How Far Can a Christian Go in Self-Defense – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Will the Diocese of Las Vegas become a Metropolitan See? – The Pillar

Showcasing One of the Largest Vestment Collections in the America – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Second Volume of Essays on Integralism and the Common Good – Father Edmund Waldstein, O.Cist., at Sancrucensis

Senator Warns Religious Liberty Protections in SSM Bill are ‘Severely Anemic’ – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Wokeism’s Impact on Our Military – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

The New York Times Lauds the Traditional Latin Mass – Deo Gratias – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up