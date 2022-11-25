Who Is the Only Female Saint Called ‘the Great,’ How to Go to Adoration When You Can’t Go to Adoration, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Who is the Only Female Saint Called “the Great”? – Get Fed™
How to Go to Adoration When You Can’t Go to Adoration – Jenny DuBay at Missio Dei
What the West Won’t Recognize: Christian Persecution Worsening – John Burger at Aleteia
Discernment Is Not About You – Sword & Spade via Those Catholic Men
How Far Can a Christian Go in Self-Defense – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine
Will the Diocese of Las Vegas become a Metropolitan See? – The Pillar
Showcasing One of the Largest Vestment Collections in the America – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Second Volume of Essays on Integralism and the Common Good – Father Edmund Waldstein, O.Cist., at Sancrucensis
Senator Warns Religious Liberty Protections in SSM Bill are ‘Severely Anemic’ – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Wokeism’s Impact on Our Military – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand
The New York Times Lauds the Traditional Latin Mass – Deo Gratias – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit