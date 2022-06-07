Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/when-a-radical-feminist-becomes-a-catholic-it-s-clear-what-the-vatican-is-thinking-on-ukraine-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

When a Radical Feminist Becomes a Catholic, It’s Clear What the Vatican Is Thinking on Ukraine, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Fun and Crazy Girl Photo
Fun and Crazy Girl Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Robin Higgins from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

When a Radical Feminist Becomes a Catholic - Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

It’s Clear What the Vatican is Thinking on Ukraine – Edward Condon at The Pillar

Timeless Guide Offers Light in the Midst of Theological Confusion - Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Priestly Ordinations: Eyes on the Bride of Christ – Christina Sorrentino at Catholic Exchange

Does God Want You to be Successful (YouTube) – The Catholic Gentleman

Work, Family, and the New Techno-Agrarianism – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

Nietzsche and Christ on Suffering - Edward Feser, Ph.D.

The Impeccable Timing of the Rogation Days - Michael Sandifer at Catholic Stand

Divine Do-Overs: The Secret of Recapitulation in the Traditional Calendar – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

My S. S. A. Experience in Seminary - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Benedict XVI: Strategic Genius or Theological Fool? - Steven O'Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

A False Rebuke from Dubuque - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

It’s Time To Step Into. . . Summer Pants – Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Pope Francis, Bishop McElroy, and Amoris Lætitia - Larry Chapp at Catholic World Report

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

The Order of Malta is headed by a Grand Master who oversees the order with the help of a body called the Sovereign Council.

What is the Order of Malta?

The order is unique in that, while it has no territory, it is a sovereign entity under international law – with its own passports, diplomatic relationships, and permanent observer status at the United Nations.

CNA Staff World

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up