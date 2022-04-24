Support the register

What Does the Church Teach about Generational Curses, The Four Types of Pride and How to Root Them Out, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Vintage Wedding Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Ingrid Felix Victoria from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
What does the Church Teach about Generational Curses? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

The Four Types of Pride and How to Root Them Out – Kristen Van Uden at Catholic Exchange

How to Choose Forgiveness: Priest and Psychologist Show on How – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

Eucharistic Prayer – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Which Catholic Saint Changed the US Tax Code? – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

What Parables Mean: How to Understand Jesus’ Parables in the Bible - Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Book Provides Insight into Scriptural Basis, Goals, Practical Aspects of Exorcism – Brian Welter at Catholic World Report

A House of Living Stones – Denise Trull at Dappled Things

What is a Pro-Life Rescuer? – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Remembering the Forgotten Lessons of Iraq – Jerry D. Slayer at Crisis Magazine

More Bad Latin from the New-Fangled DDW (olim CDW) – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

