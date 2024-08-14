WATCH: God’s Gift of Flowers on EWTN’s ‘Women of Grace’
New episodes feature ‘Theology of Home’ author and editor.
Register contributor Emily Malloy of TheologyofHome.com and author of Theology of Home IV: Arranging the Seasons was a guest on EWTN’s Women of Grace this week, sharing about what flowers can add to liturgical living by season and how blooms reflect the spiritual life.
Plus, learn garden-style floral-arranging tips, complete with an example arrangement featuring Mother Angelica’s favorite flower:
FURTHER READING
THEOLOGY OF HOME IV - Arranging the Seasons | EWTN Religious Catalogue
