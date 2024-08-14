Support the register

WATCH: God’s Gift of Flowers on EWTN’s ‘Women of Grace’

New episodes feature ‘Theology of Home’ author and editor.

Emily Malloy’s lovely arrangement on display on ‘Women of Grace’ Aug. 13.
Emily Malloy's lovely arrangement on display on 'Women of Grace' Aug. 13.
Register contributor Emily Malloy of TheologyofHome.com and author of Theology of Home IV: Arranging the Seasons was a guest on EWTN’s Women of Grace this week, sharing about what flowers can add to liturgical living by season and how blooms reflect the spiritual life.

Plus, learn garden-style floral-arranging tips, complete with an example arrangement featuring Mother Angelica’s favorite flower:


Amy Smith

Amy Smith Amy Smith is a Register senior editor who edits features for the “Culture of Life” section and online. Fueled by prayer and coffee, she enjoys writing about everything from Jane Austen to saints for the Register. She is the author of The Plans God Has for You: Hopeful Lessons for Young Women (Emmaus Road Publishing). Her writing has also appeared in various other Catholic publications. She has a master’s degree in journalism and a B.A. in English.

