Viral Video Opens Eyes and Hearts to Sacrifice of Christ and the Mass

“The sacrifice of Christ and the sacrifice of the Eucharist are one single sacrifice. ... And since in this divine sacrifice which is celebrated in the Mass, the same Christ who offered himself once in a bloody manner on the altar of the cross is contained and is offered in an unbloody manner ... this sacrifice is truly propitiatory.” (CCC 1367)

The Latin Mass is catching a positive buzz again — this time on social media, where the Catholic personality Jesús Mendoza-Quinto’s Facebook page has received a lot of attention after sharing a Latin Mass video.

Mendoza-Quinto, a Hispanic social media personality with a large following on Facebook, shared the film in late August. Very quickly, the post received more than 2,400 Likes and 232,000 views, and hundreds of mostly positive comments, such as, “I’m a life-long Catholic, but I never understood the Mass until I watched this short video.”

The three-minute clip opens with the breathtaking sounds of Gregorian Chant and “The Priest at Mass” written on the top-left side of the screen; on the top-right side of the screen is written “Christ.” The Traditional Latin Mass is offered while coordinating scenes of Christ’s Passion from the 2014 movie Son of God are shown simultaneously. The clip’s goal of teaching the viewer what the specific prayers of the Mass represent is plain to see.

From the first scene of “The Priest Entering the Sanctuary” presented alongside “Christ Entering the Garden of Olives,” through “Consecration of the Host” shown beside the Crucifixion; to “Priest’s Final Blessing” set next to the movie’s depiction of Pentecost, the entire 3-minute clip is not only a succinct explanation of the Mass, but it’s a glimpse into why so many people love the Latin Mass in particular — the reverence, beauty and profound sense of transcendence.

On a personal note, speaking as a Catholic convert who has many times participated in the Novus Ordo (or the "New Order of the Mass" instituted in the 1960’s during Vatican II) and the Latin Mass, which was practiced for centuries but is now only allowed under specific guidelines, I dare alienating (or at least annoying) devotees to either expression by saying I have a deep love and respect for both forms of the Mass. That being said, this short film sent me in search of my mantilla. It also gave me a keen hankering for a strong whiff of incense ...

Because like Jesús Mendoza-Quinta, who in addition to sharing this film on Facebook regularly promotes sacred art, music and gorgeous glimpses of Catholic living, I have far more interest in beauty than controversy when it comes to my faith. From what I’ve gathered of Mendoza-Quinta, he feels the same way.

I realize controversies surrounding the Latin Mass exist. I’ve read articles on the issue that make my head spin. But when I watch this film, I can’t help but wonder: Why? Why would anyone have a problem with something this beautiful?

Regardless, I feel blessed to have been touched by this film and fortunate to be able to share it with others. I’m also excited about the impact this clip is having on the great number of people watching it and thrilled to see the mediums of film and social media being used in such a powerful way to spread the gospel — a way that calls to mind Pope St. John Paul II’s call to a New Evangelization (a pope who, by the way, was supportive of the Latin Mass).