A Call to Prayer in the Wake of Midair Collision in DC

For frequent travelers — especially those who pass through Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. — the tragic news of lives lost last night brings a heavy weight. Each person who died was beloved by many — whether as a son, daughter, spouse, sibling, parent or friend.

In our world of constant access to news, we often feel deeply connected to tragedies like this one. The images, videos and updates make it hard to distance ourselves from the sorrow. And while it’s not natural to view such heartbreak so often, it’s impossible to avoid. We live in a time where the reality of suffering is so close to home. But we know that God will give us the grace we need to carry our heavy hearts to him.

God’s love surpasses anything we could offer. It’s in his embrace that healing is found. While we cannot let the news cycle consume us, it is important to reflect on these events with prayerful and discerning hearts. Today, take the time to lift every soul lost in this tragedy to God, who alone can heal the pain and console those who grieve.

Years ago, I lived and worked in the DC area, commuting along the George Washington Parkway from Alexandria to Arlington. When weather permitted, I rode my bicycle past Reagan Airport, watching the planes land and take off. That airport, with its iconic views of the Potomac River and the DC skyline, is one of the most memorable airports in the world.

In January 1982, a plane crashed into the Potomac River around this same time of year, taking the lives of 78 people. A few were rescued from the icy waters. Though decades apart, both accidents ended in the same frigid river. Today, we pray for the families of those who have died in this tragedy. We pray for the first responders and for all who will be working to understand what happened so we can prevent such a loss in the future.

I pray for every heartsick person who’s carrying a burden from this tragedy today. Let us all pray for their consolation, and for the souls of those who died:

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for them.

Holy angels of God, pray for them.

All you saints of God, pray for them.

May Christ, who called you, take you to himself.

May the angels lead you to Abraham’s bosom.



Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,

And let perpetual light shine upon them.

May their souls and all the souls of the faithful departed through the Mercy of God, rest in Peace. Amen.