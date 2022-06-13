This Is Your Job Dude, Who Is The Anti-Christ, New Film ‘Eucharistic Miracles’ Coming Soon, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

This Is Your Job, Dude! – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Who Is The Anti-Christ? – Father Dwight Longenecker

New Film “Eucharistic Miracles” Coming Soon! - Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

Prayer for the Conversion of Terrorists and for Victims of Terrorism – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Open Our Eyes and Minds to Truth, Part I, Part II, Part III, and Part IV – James Harris at Catholic Stand

New Book Coming Soon: All One in Christ – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Four Ways to Honor the Saints and Devotions of June in Your Home – Annabelle Moseley at Aleteia

Durandus on the Minor Litanies – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Mincione Blames Vatican for London Deal Losses – The Pillar

The Resurrection of Christian Nationalism – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

How to Bring Reverence Back to Mass – Jordan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Terrorists Killed 50+ Catholics During Mass in Nigeria on Pentecost Sunday – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

You Will Comply: The S. S. A. Agenda – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Summer Packing: The Core Building Blocks – Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog

New Cardinals! – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit