This Is Your Job Dude, Who Is The Anti-Christ, New Film ‘Eucharistic Miracles’ Coming Soon, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
This Is Your Job, Dude! – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand
Who Is The Anti-Christ? – Father Dwight Longenecker
New Film “Eucharistic Miracles” Coming Soon! - Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today
Prayer for the Conversion of Terrorists and for Victims of Terrorism – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Open Our Eyes and Minds to Truth, Part I, Part II, Part III, and Part IV – James Harris at Catholic Stand
New Book Coming Soon: All One in Christ – Edward Feser, Ph.D.
Four Ways to Honor the Saints and Devotions of June in Your Home – Annabelle Moseley at Aleteia
Durandus on the Minor Litanies – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Mincione Blames Vatican for London Deal Losses – The Pillar
The Resurrection of Christian Nationalism – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
How to Bring Reverence Back to Mass – Jordan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Terrorists Killed 50+ Catholics During Mass in Nigeria on Pentecost Sunday – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog
You Will Comply: The S. S. A. Agenda – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine
Summer Packing: The Core Building Blocks – Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog
New Cardinals! – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
