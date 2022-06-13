Support the register

This Is Your Job Dude, Who Is The Anti-Christ, New Film ‘Eucharistic Miracles’ Coming Soon, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Cleric Bishop with Crucifix in Pew Ready Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / wendy CORNIQUET from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

This Is Your Job, Dude! – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Who Is The Anti-Christ? – Father Dwight Longenecker

New Film “Eucharistic Miracles” Coming Soon! - Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

Prayer for the Conversion of Terrorists and for Victims of Terrorism – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Open Our Eyes and Minds to Truth, Part I, Part II, Part III, and Part IV – James Harris at Catholic Stand

New Book Coming Soon: All One in Christ – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Four Ways to Honor the Saints and Devotions of June in Your Home – Annabelle Moseley at Aleteia

Durandus on the Minor Litanies – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Mincione Blames Vatican for London Deal Losses – The Pillar

The Resurrection of Christian Nationalism – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

How to Bring Reverence Back to Mass – Jordan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Terrorists Killed 50+ Catholics During Mass in Nigeria on Pentecost Sunday – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

You Will Comply: The S. S. A. Agenda – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Summer Packing: The Core Building Blocks – Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog

New Cardinals! – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

