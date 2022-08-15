Things That Happen in Heaven, Arnolfo di Cambio Is An Artist You’ve Seen Many Times But Probably Never Heard Of, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Things That Happen in Heaven – Jennifer Fitz at One Soul at a Time +1

Arnolfo di Cambio: An Artist You’ve Seen Many Times, Probably Never Heard Of – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Acclaimed Book Offers a ‘Toolbox of Truth’ at Your Fingertips – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Testimony from a New Catholic: Doctor Francis Joel Smith – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

All One in Christ; New Book by Ed Feser – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Understanding the “I” Through the Chinese Language – Anna Mahjar-Barducci at Catholic Stand

Love Lightens Every Load – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

The Papal Push to Keep Latin Alive – Jerry D. Salyer at Crisis Magazine

Shocking: Gay Couple Adopted Kids For The Unthinkable – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Jumping Off the Synodal Cliff with Your Favorite Bishop – Jerome German at Catholic Stand

If Law isn’t Accepted, It’s No Law; Traditionis? Time Will Tell; Novus Ordo? Time has Told – Fr. Z’s Blog

Cardinal Parolin: Has Francis’s Ally Dashed His Chances of becoming Pope? – The Catholic Herald

The Church’s Mexican Standoff – Edgar Beltrán at The Pillar

A Superb Column on Desiderio Desideravi – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

