Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/things-that-happen-in-heaven-arnolfo-di-cambio-is-an-artist-you-ve-seen-many-times-but-probably-never-heard-of-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Things That Happen in Heaven, Arnolfo di Cambio Is An Artist You’ve Seen Many Times But Probably Never Heard Of, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Heaven Photo
Heaven Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Gerd Altmann from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Things That Happen in Heaven – Jennifer Fitz at One Soul at a Time +1

Arnolfo di Cambio: An Artist You’ve Seen Many Times, Probably Never Heard Of – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Acclaimed Book Offers a ‘Toolbox of Truth’ at Your Fingertips – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Testimony from a New Catholic: Doctor Francis Joel Smith – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

All One in Christ; New Book by Ed Feser – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Understanding the “I” Through the Chinese Language – Anna Mahjar-Barducci at Catholic Stand

Love Lightens Every Load – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

The Papal Push to Keep Latin Alive – Jerry D. Salyer at Crisis Magazine

Shocking: Gay Couple Adopted Kids For The Unthinkable – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Jumping Off the Synodal Cliff with Your Favorite Bishop – Jerome German at Catholic Stand

If Law isn’t Accepted, It’s No Law; Traditionis? Time Will Tell; Novus Ordo? Time has Told – Fr. Z’s Blog

Cardinal Parolin: Has Francis’s Ally Dashed His Chances of becoming Pope? – The Catholic Herald

The Church’s Mexican Standoff – Edgar Beltrán at The Pillar

A Superb Column on Desiderio Desideravi – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

 Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up