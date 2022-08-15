Things That Happen in Heaven, Arnolfo di Cambio Is An Artist You’ve Seen Many Times But Probably Never Heard Of, and More Great Links!
Things That Happen in Heaven – Jennifer Fitz at One Soul at a Time +1
Arnolfo di Cambio: An Artist You’ve Seen Many Times, Probably Never Heard Of – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
Acclaimed Book Offers a ‘Toolbox of Truth’ at Your Fingertips – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today
Testimony from a New Catholic: Doctor Francis Joel Smith – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest
All One in Christ; New Book by Ed Feser – Edward Feser, Ph.D.
Understanding the “I” Through the Chinese Language – Anna Mahjar-Barducci at Catholic Stand
Love Lightens Every Load – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission
The Papal Push to Keep Latin Alive – Jerry D. Salyer at Crisis Magazine
Shocking: Gay Couple Adopted Kids For The Unthinkable – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Jumping Off the Synodal Cliff with Your Favorite Bishop – Jerome German at Catholic Stand
If Law isn’t Accepted, It’s No Law; Traditionis? Time Will Tell; Novus Ordo? Time has Told – Fr. Z’s Blog
Cardinal Parolin: Has Francis’s Ally Dashed His Chances of becoming Pope? – The Catholic Herald
The Church’s Mexican Standoff – Edgar Beltrán at The Pillar
A Superb Column on Desiderio Desideravi – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
