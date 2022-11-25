Support the register

The Most Powerful Anti-Christian Movement, Protestant History’s Fly in the Ointment, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Scapegoat Victim Animal Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Ri Butov from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

“The Most Powerful Anti-Christian Movement” – Matthew Becklo at Word On Fire Blog

Protestant History’s Fly in the Ointment – Casey Chalk at Catholic Answers Magazine

Survey: Most Catholics Don’t Want Church to Change with the Times – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

New Report: Anti-Christian Violence ‘Passes Threshold of Genocide’ – The Pillar

Be More Than Just a Parent and Become a Catholic Parent - Gary Houchens at Missio Dei

Is Your Mission Sitting in Your Pew? – Genesius at Catholic Stand

A Tale of 2 Collects: Different Worldviews in Old and New Prayers – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Martyrs of Communism in Peru – Dawn Beutner at The Catholic World Report

Male Fertility Crash, Why Is Nobody Talking About It? –  Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

18 ‘Catholic’ Senators Voted to Redefine Marriage, will their Bishops Do Anything – Catholic Vote

When “Medical Assistance in Dying” Comes After You – Jennifer Fitz at Sticking The Corners

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

