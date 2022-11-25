The Most Powerful Anti-Christian Movement, Protestant History’s Fly in the Ointment, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

“The Most Powerful Anti-Christian Movement” – Matthew Becklo at Word On Fire Blog

Protestant History’s Fly in the Ointment – Casey Chalk at Catholic Answers Magazine

Survey: Most Catholics Don’t Want Church to Change with the Times – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

New Report: Anti-Christian Violence ‘Passes Threshold of Genocide’ – The Pillar

Be More Than Just a Parent and Become a Catholic Parent - Gary Houchens at Missio Dei

Is Your Mission Sitting in Your Pew? – Genesius at Catholic Stand

A Tale of 2 Collects: Different Worldviews in Old and New Prayers – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Martyrs of Communism in Peru – Dawn Beutner at The Catholic World Report

Male Fertility Crash, Why Is Nobody Talking About It? – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

18 ‘Catholic’ Senators Voted to Redefine Marriage, will their Bishops Do Anything – Catholic Vote

When “Medical Assistance in Dying” Comes After You – Jennifer Fitz at Sticking The Corners

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit