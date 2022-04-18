Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/the-incredible-conversion-of-barabbas-in-the-passion-of-the-christ-meet-father-stu-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Incredible Conversion of ‘Barabbas’ in ‘The Passion of the Christ,’ Meet Father Stu, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Stations of the Cross Photo
Stations of the Cross Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Stephanie Gottschalk from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Incredible Conversion of ‘Barabbas’ in “The Passion of the Christ” – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1

Meet Father Stu, Real Priest, and True Story, behind Mark Wahlberg’s New Film – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar  +1

The Saints of April Show Us How to Pray Without Ceasing – Annabelle Moseley at Aleteia

Holy Week Fasting, and Easter Feasting – Alexandra Greeley at Catholic Exchange

Contemplating God’s Love In The Way Of The Cross – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

Showstopping Easter Floral Tutorials – Emily Malloy at Theology of Home Blog

Vivaldi’s “Al Santo Sepolcro”: Instrumental Music for Holy Week Devotions – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up