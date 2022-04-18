The Incredible Conversion of ‘Barabbas’ in ‘The Passion of the Christ,’ Meet Father Stu, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Incredible Conversion of ‘Barabbas’ in “The Passion of the Christ” – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1

Meet Father Stu, Real Priest, and True Story, behind Mark Wahlberg’s New Film – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar +1

The Saints of April Show Us How to Pray Without Ceasing – Annabelle Moseley at Aleteia

Holy Week Fasting, and Easter Feasting – Alexandra Greeley at Catholic Exchange

Contemplating God’s Love In The Way Of The Cross – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

Showstopping Easter Floral Tutorials – Emily Malloy at Theology of Home Blog

Vivaldi’s “Al Santo Sepolcro”: Instrumental Music for Holy Week Devotions – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

