The Cardinals Most Likely to Be Elected Next Pope, David Gray’s Story: From Prison and Attempted Suicide to the Catholic Church, and More Great Links!

Fumata Bianca or White Smoke Signaling Election of a New Pope
Fumata Bianca or White Smoke Signaling Election of a New Pope (photo: Tito Edwards / Michele Dinicastro from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
The Cardinals Most Likely to Be Elected Next Pope – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1

David Gray’s Story: From Prison and Attempted Suicide to the Catholic Church – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

Lonely? Have Dinner With The Father - Todd Michael Federici at Catholic Stand

The Legacy of Pope Benedict XVI: Reflecting on His New Biography – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Catholic World Report

Living with Alzheimer’s – A Caregiver Remembers – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

How Saint Monica Dedicated Her Son to God before Giving Birth – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Pursuing Perfect Apostolic Life and Contemplation – Father Lawrence Carney at Tan·Direction

Brooklyn Aux Bishop Under Vatican Investigation, Whistleblower Resigns – The Pillar

Waste of Time to Fundraise with Volunteers? – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Pastor's Pen: An Urgent Wake-Up Call – Father Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Record Number of Bishop Deaths in 2021 - David M. Cheney at David's Ruminations

On the Blasphemy of Prayer for Victory in War – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

The Fallacy of Personal Contentment - Jennifer Fitz at Sticking the Corners

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

