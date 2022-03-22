The Cardinals Most Likely to Be Elected Next Pope, David Gray’s Story: From Prison and Attempted Suicide to the Catholic Church, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Cardinals Most Likely to Be Elected Next Pope – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1

David Gray’s Story: From Prison and Attempted Suicide to the Catholic Church – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

Lonely? Have Dinner With The Father - Todd Michael Federici at Catholic Stand

The Legacy of Pope Benedict XVI: Reflecting on His New Biography – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Catholic World Report

Living with Alzheimer’s – A Caregiver Remembers – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

How Saint Monica Dedicated Her Son to God before Giving Birth – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Pursuing Perfect Apostolic Life and Contemplation – Father Lawrence Carney at Tan·Direction

Brooklyn Aux Bishop Under Vatican Investigation, Whistleblower Resigns – The Pillar

Waste of Time to Fundraise with Volunteers? – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Pastor's Pen: An Urgent Wake-Up Call – Father Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Record Number of Bishop Deaths in 2021 - David M. Cheney at David's Ruminations

On the Blasphemy of Prayer for Victory in War – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

The Fallacy of Personal Contentment - Jennifer Fitz at Sticking the Corners

