Mary’s Hand in Certain Icons Has a Hidden Message, Renewal Begins With Detachment and Mystical Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Mary’s Hand in Certain Icons has a Hidden Message - Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Renewal Begins with Detachment and Mystical Prayer - Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Saint Thérèse's Christmas Miracle: Story That Helped Her Become a Saint - Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

How Do I Know If It’s a Mortal Sin? - Joe Heschmeyer, Esq., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Did You Know Franciscans Pass Down Their Robes? - J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Why Do We have an Obligation to Attend Mass? - Get Fed™

Ask Father: “Pray Without Ceasing”? - Fr. Z's Blog

Why The Ordinariate? - A Treasure To Be Shared

Message - Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Claudine Gay, Jimmy Lai, and the Truth of Things – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Is Hell Empty? Jesus Says No - Luisella Scrosati at New Daily Compass

Will the Church Now Bless Same-sex ‘Couples’, with Father Gerald Murray (podcast) - Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Papal Power and the Obedience of the Faithful - Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap., at What We Need Now

