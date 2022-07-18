Support the register

The Beginning of the End of a Way of Life, The Powerful Virgin Against Evil, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Family Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Pexels from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Beginning of the End of a Way of Life – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

The Powerful Virgin Against Evil – Father Livio Fanzaga at Catholic Exchange

Mark Wahlberg Encourages His 18.6M Instagram Followers to Pray Rosary – Francisco Veneto at Aleteia

Pope Francis, Towards New Rules for the Sede Vacante? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Fighting Catholic Gaslighting – Robert B. Greving, J.D., at Crisis Magazine

Atomization – Miss Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory!

America’s Real Catholic Dissidents – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Pro-Life Martyr Jim Pouillon – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

The Finery of Tradition – Denise Trull at Dappled Things

Sorry Your Holiness, Diversity in Catholic Worship is Just Fine – Genesius at Catholic Stand

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

