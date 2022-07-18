The Beginning of the End of a Way of Life, The Powerful Virgin Against Evil, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Beginning of the End of a Way of Life – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

The Powerful Virgin Against Evil – Father Livio Fanzaga at Catholic Exchange

Mark Wahlberg Encourages His 18.6M Instagram Followers to Pray Rosary – Francisco Veneto at Aleteia

Pope Francis, Towards New Rules for the Sede Vacante? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Fighting Catholic Gaslighting – Robert B. Greving, J.D., at Crisis Magazine

Atomization – Miss Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory!

America’s Real Catholic Dissidents – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Pro-Life Martyr Jim Pouillon – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

The Finery of Tradition – Denise Trull at Dappled Things

Sorry Your Holiness, Diversity in Catholic Worship is Just Fine – Genesius at Catholic Stand

