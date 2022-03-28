Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/the-anglo-catholic-dilemma-mel-gibson-discusses-new-movie-on-a-true-story-called-father-stu-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The “Anglo-Catholic” Dilemma, Mel Gibson Discusses New Movie on a True Story Called “Father Stu,” And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Sarcophagus of an English Bishop
Sarcophagus of an English Bishop (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Andrys Stienstra from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The “Anglo-Catholic” Dilemma – Ryan Pollock at Loss & Gain +1

Mel Gibson Discusses “Father Stu” (Rumble) – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest +1

More Biblical Evidence for the Eucharist – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

Will Mary Now Put the “Holy” Back in “Holy Mother Russia”? – Miss Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory!

What Saint Basil the Great Wants You to Know about Fasting – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Eleven Years On for the Ordinariates (of English Patrimonies) – Monsignor Andrew Burnham at Latin Gate

From Loving to Union – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

The 60th Anniversary of Veterum Sapientia – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

New Book Empowers Young Women To Be Happy, Healthy, and Whole – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today

Sam Rocha Sets the Record Straight – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Doctor Harricus Truman, War Criminal? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Regarding Benedict’s Comments to the Pilgrims from Albano – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Pope Francis’ ‘Zanchetta Problem’ – Edward Condon and J. D. Flynn at The Pillar

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up