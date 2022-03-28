The “Anglo-Catholic” Dilemma, Mel Gibson Discusses New Movie on a True Story Called “Father Stu,” And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The “Anglo-Catholic” Dilemma – Ryan Pollock at Loss & Gain +1

Mel Gibson Discusses “Father Stu” (Rumble) – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest +1

More Biblical Evidence for the Eucharist – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

Will Mary Now Put the “Holy” Back in “Holy Mother Russia”? – Miss Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory!

What Saint Basil the Great Wants You to Know about Fasting – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Eleven Years On for the Ordinariates (of English Patrimonies) – Monsignor Andrew Burnham at Latin Gate

From Loving to Union – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

The 60th Anniversary of Veterum Sapientia – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

New Book Empowers Young Women To Be Happy, Healthy, and Whole – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today

Sam Rocha Sets the Record Straight – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Doctor Harricus Truman, War Criminal? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Regarding Benedict’s Comments to the Pilgrims from Albano – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Pope Francis’ ‘Zanchetta Problem’ – Edward Condon and J. D. Flynn at The Pillar

