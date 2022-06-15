Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/st-thomas-aquinas-helpful-remedies-to-sadness-dr-peter-kreeft-s-10-lies-of-contemporary-culture-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Helpful Remedies to Sadness, Dr. Peter Kreeft’s ‘10 Lies of Contemporary Culture,’ and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Dumb Ox Symbol of Saint Thomas Aquinas Cow Farm Animal Photo
Dumb Ox Symbol of Saint Thomas Aquinas Cow Farm Animal Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / NickyPe from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Helpful Remedies to Sadness – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand

Dr. Peter Kreeft’s “10 Lies of Contemporary Culture” (YouTube) – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Why Do Catholics Believe in the Real Presence? – Carl E. Olson at Simply Catholic

What Does “Stone Which Builders Rejected Has Become the Cornerstone” Mean – Steve Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

Eucharistic Revival Pillar Four: Reach the Smallest Unit – David Kilby at Catholic Stand

Choosing Forgiveness – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

What Sharing the Sacred Heart Online Might Do – Tom Hoopes at Aleteia

Seven Strategies to Overcome Any Obstacle in Life (YouTube) – Jonathan Doyle at The Catholic Gentleman

The Mindfulness Deception – Dan and Stephanie Burke at Divine Intimacy Radio via Catholic Spiritual Direction

On the Power of Liturgy and Prayer – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

A Christian Patriot Manifesto – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Will Pope Francis Resign? – J. Basil Dannebohm at One Peter 5

Cardinal Gregory Cannot Duck the Nancy Pelosi-Holy Communion Ban – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up