St. Thomas Aquinas’ Helpful Remedies to Sadness, Dr. Peter Kreeft’s ‘10 Lies of Contemporary Culture,’ and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
St. Thomas Aquinas’ Helpful Remedies to Sadness – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand
Dr. Peter Kreeft’s “10 Lies of Contemporary Culture” (YouTube) – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Why Do Catholics Believe in the Real Presence? – Carl E. Olson at Simply Catholic
What Does “Stone Which Builders Rejected Has Become the Cornerstone” Mean – Steve Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome
Eucharistic Revival Pillar Four: Reach the Smallest Unit – David Kilby at Catholic Stand
Choosing Forgiveness – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today
What Sharing the Sacred Heart Online Might Do – Tom Hoopes at Aleteia
Seven Strategies to Overcome Any Obstacle in Life (YouTube) – Jonathan Doyle at The Catholic Gentleman
The Mindfulness Deception – Dan and Stephanie Burke at Divine Intimacy Radio via Catholic Spiritual Direction
On the Power of Liturgy and Prayer – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission
A Christian Patriot Manifesto – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
Will Pope Francis Resign? – J. Basil Dannebohm at One Peter 5
Cardinal Gregory Cannot Duck the Nancy Pelosi-Holy Communion Ban – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture
