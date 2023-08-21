St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Abbot and Doctor of the Church, Pray For Us!

St. Bernard of Clairvaux (1090-1153) was a monk and abbot, a Doctor of the Church, advisor to popes, preacher of the Second Crusade and was known for his devotion to the Blessed Mother. His feast day is Aug. 20.

Bernard was born into a wealthy, devout Catholic family in France. He was intelligent, and loved to read and write poetry. His mother died when he was 19. He decided to become a monk and entered the Cistercian (Trappist) order. He went on lead a group of 12 monks to found a new community in Clairvaux (“the valley of light”). They lived an austere lifestyle, and Bernard got sick. He was persuaded to ease up some of his strict practices.

Many joined the community, including Bernard’s widowed father and siblings. Bernard served as abbot. He spent long hours in prayer and penance. He knew the value of silence and solitude, as it is a time to connect with God and hear him speaking to us.

Bernard hated to leave the monastery, but was frequently called upon to do so to help solve problems in the Church. In 1130, Pope Honorius II died. Two men claimed to be elected the new pope, Innocent II and Anacletus II. Bernard believed Innocent II to be the true pope, and helped convince many authorities in Europe to support him.

Bernard wrote many beautiful things about the faith, and, after his death, was given the title Doctor of the Church. He battled the heresies of his day. Many wanted him to be a bishop, but he refused. The popes knew he was holy and wise, and asked for his advice.

Bernard believed the Ottoman Turks to be a threat to the survival of Christian Europe. Edessa in the East had fallen to the Muslim invaders, and Jerusalem and Antioch were threatened. At the request of the Pope, Bernard preached the Second Crusade and encouraged many to join. (He was grieved that it failed.)

He is known for writing the Memorare prayer (“Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thy intercession was left unaided …”). He made it a practice to say a Hail Mary when passing by her statue in the monastery. One day, she returned his greeting: “Hail, Bernard.”

He was canonized Jan. 18, 1174. He is the patron of beekeepers and candlemakers.